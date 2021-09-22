CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back line play key to St. Vincent volleyball win

Cover picture for the articleStrong play along the back line was a key feature of a 3-0 volleyball win by host St. Vincent over San Domenico last week in DeCarli Gym. Passing, digging and serving made the difference in this one as the Lady Mustangs ended a four-game losing streak with a very positive performance. With the exception of a couple of opening points in the first two sets, the visitors, representing the Bay Counties West League, were never a major threat to challenge the Mustangs who took all three sets 25-20, 25-16 and 25-20.

