CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Apple, Google raise new concerns by yanking Russian app

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE, BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writers
Courier News
 6 days ago

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Big Tech companies that operate around the globe have long promised to obey local laws and to protect civil rights while doing business. But when Apple and Google capitulated to Russian demands and removed a political-opposition app from their local app stores, it raised worries that two of the world's most successful companies are more comfortable bowing to undemocratic edicts — and maintaining a steady flow of profits — than upholding the rights of their users.

www.couriernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Russian investigators target Navalny in new 'extremism' probe

Russian investigators on Tuesday launched a new "extremism" probe against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and his top allies that could see the opposition leader spend up to 10 more years in jail. Navalny's groups were already banned as "extremist" earlier this year. The fresh probe comes after President Vladimir Putin's party this month shored up another five years in control of the lower house of parliament. The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes in Russia, said in a statement that by 2014 Navalny had "created an extremist network and directed it" with the aim of "changing the foundations of the constitutional system in the Russian Federation". Navalny, 45, and his top aide Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov are suspected of having run an "extremist network", while Lyubov Sobol and a number of his other allies are accused of taking part.
POLITICS
Courier News

PassFab iPhone Unlocker and PassFab Activation Unlocker Support New Apple iPhone 13

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — With the worldwide release of Apple’s long-awaited iOS 15 and iPhone 13, PassFab has proudly announced the launch of its all-new PassFab iPhone Unlocker and PassFab Activation Unlocker. Both unlocking apps support iOS 15 and are a perfect and handy tool for removing Apple ID or FMI. Moreover, they can be used to unlock iPhone screen passcode, Apple ID, screen time passcode, and MDM lock in minutes, and they can also unlock a locked, disabled, or broken screen iPhone instantly. The company has released these software at the time when Apple announced the historic release of its iPhone 13 and iOS 15.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
mediaite.com

Google, Apple Block Voting App for Russian Opposition Party on Election Day

Apple and Google removed an application for Russia’s opposition party from their online stores on Friday, just hours before the country’s voters headed to the polls. The “Navalny” app, created by associates of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, aimed to help voters determine which candidates in the country’s 225 electoral districts were most likely to defeat those affiliated with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia Party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
theregister.com

Apple, Google yank opposition voting strategy app from Russian software stores

A tactical-voting app built by allies of Vladimir Putin’s jailed political opponent Alexei Navalny is now unavailable in Russian Apple and Google app stores following threats from the Kremlin. According to state-owned news agency TASS, Russian lawmaker Andrei Klimov told reporters on Thursday that the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office sent...
CELL PHONES
newsnet5

Apple, Google remove Navalny app before Russian voting begins

Apple and Google removed an opposition app prior to an election in Russia. The app, created by those associated with Alexey Navalny, was pulled for the online stores ahead of this weekend's parliamentary elections, CNN reported. The app reportedly offered recommendations about opposition candidates in an effort to eventually dethrone...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Companies#Russian#Ap#Big Tech#Smart Voting
Indy100

Black Google employee stopped by security because they didn’t believe he worked there

A Black associate product manager at Google claimed he was stopped by security as they didn’t believe he was an employee.Earlier this week, Harvard graduate Angel Onuoha said he was riding a bike around a Google campus when someone called security on him.He said two security guards “escorted” him to verify his ID.Writing on Twitter, Onuoha said: “Riding my bike around Google’s campus and somebody called security on me because they didn’t believe I was an employee. Had to get escorted by two security guards to verify my ID badge.”Riding my bike around Google’s campus and somebody called security on...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Russia
Reuters

Belarus leader warns on NATO troops in Ukraine, migrant 'catastrophe'

KYIV (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned on Monday of a joint response with Russia to military exercises involving troops from NATO member countries in neighbouring Ukraine. Lukashenko, who gave no details of the response, also blamed the West for what he said was a looming humanitarian catastrophe this...
POLITICS
AFP

Poland plans to extend border emergency despite migrant deaths

Poland's interior minister on Monday asked for a state of emergency along the border with Belarus to be extended for 60 days as the EU slammed migrant deaths on that stretch and demanded explanations from Warsaw. "I will recommend to the government the extension of the state of emergency on the Polish-Belarusian border," Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said at a press conference.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

At UN, Belarus diplomat bemoans Western actions against it

The foreign minister of Belarus accused Western nations on Monday of carrying out “a large-scale hybrid war” against the country because it failed to change the government in elections last year, which he insisted were won by President Alexander Lukashenko Vladimir Makei made no mention of the opposition to Lukashenko and Western nations denouncing as a sham the August 2020 elections that gave him a sixth term, nor the months of protests against the outcome, some of which drew up to 200,000 people.Belarusian authorities responded to the protests with beatings and arrests of more than 35,000 people, and eventually...
POLITICS
The Independent

DeSantis asks secretary of state to investigate Facebook

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked Florida's secretary of state to investigate Facebook on Monday based on a news article that reported the social media company gives preferential treatment to politicians, celebrities, professional athletes and other prominent people.DeSantis cited a recent Wall Street Journal report in asking Secretary of State Laurel Lee to see if Facebook's policies violated Florida election law. The article detailed Facebook's practice of exempting high-profile users from some or all of its rules.The newspaper reported that incumbent politicians were included on the “whitelist,” but challengers often weren't in state and local elections. That raised concerns...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy