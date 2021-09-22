What If? Episode 7: Is Chris Hemsworth the Thor voice actor?

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Marvel's What If...?, Season 1, Episode 6, "What If... Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark?"]. Once again What If...? staggers us with the depth of its voice cast bench, with a wild assortment of MCU veterans coming back to kill Tony Stark again imagine what might have happened, had Tony's fateful adventure in the desert, all those years ago, gone differently. As you might guess from the title, "What If... Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark?" ends up featuring the most welcome return of one of the MCU's most beloved villains, along with a very welcome array of characters whose lives ended up being very different, thanks to Tony never creating the Iron Man armor.

