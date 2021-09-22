Does What If? Episode 7 have a post-credits scene?

Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for the first six episodes of Marvel’s What If…?. What If…? has been a fun ride thus far. It has a darker bent than the MCU proper, which allows episodes to spin off into fun, unexpected directions. However, the show also has trouble sticking the landing with these darker storylines. The first two episodes just kind of play it casual with the second episode hinting at a darker conclusion with the arrival of Ego, but then in episode three, despite killing off the Avengers, the show reverts to “but then we found some other heroes.” The only episode to really follow through on the darkness of its premise is episode four where Doctor Strange destroys the entire universe. But then in episodes five and six, the show tries to rebound from its darkness and the conclusion is abrupt. It’s a simple hand wave of “Everything will work out.”

