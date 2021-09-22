CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volante Technologies Is First Cloud Payments Provider To Achieve ISO 27001:2013 Certification And SOC 1/SOC 2 Plus PCI DSS Compliance

NEW YORK and LONDON and DUBAI, UAE and MEXICO CITY, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies , the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, today announced ISO 27001:2013 certification combined with SOC 1/SOC 2 and PCI DSS compliance across their cloud and payments solutions and operations. Volante is the first cloud payments provider to achieve these rigorous accreditations, giving banks and financial institutions worldwide the confidence that by partnering with Volante, they will enjoy the highest standards of resiliency, security, and data privacy for their payments operations.

ISO 27001 (ISO/IEC 27001:2013) is an independently-audited certification which Volante has achieved across 14 information security domains from product development to support services, evidencing Volante's commitment to compliance, security and safeguarding of data .

System and Organization Controls Report 1 (SOC 1), focused on internal controls around financial reporting, has also been achieved, giving clients surety that the integrity of data processed by Volante remains intact. System and Organization Controls Report 2 (SOC 2), ensures that Volante is compliant across five areas of trust: security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity and privacy.

Lastly, the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Data Security Standard (DSS) adds an additional layer of data security to help mitigate data loss and ensure best practice approaches are followed when detecting, preventing and remediating data breaches.

Aaron Press, Research Director, IDC Worldwide Payment Strategies, commented, "IDC's data clearly shows that banks are embracing cloud platforms as part of their mission critical payments strategies. As banks add these capabilities, it is essential for them to keep in mind that data privacy and security are key components of any payments environment, for both regulatory and reputational reasons, and that putting payment workloads in the cloud, presents unique challenges."

"Because of this," continued Press, "FIs need to consider privacy and security at every layer of the stack when choosing their payment technology partners and should look for certifications like ISO 27001:2013, SOC 1, SOC2 and PCI DSS among others. Volante's certifications show that the company is serious about their commitment to privacy and security and have positioned their platform to compete for the most demanding customers."

Ganesh Srinivasan, ‎Vice President, Compliance and Information Security, ‎Volante Technologies, concluded, "We are proud to be the first provider to have obtained all of these important certifications, which shows our commitment to continuously improving our processes and controls through comprehensive external audits. Our customers will enjoy the peace of mind that comes with these certifications, whether they are using our solutions in their data centers or private clouds, or adopting our cloud-native Payments as a Service solutions."

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volante-technologies-is-first-cloud-payments-provider-to-achieve-iso-270012013-certification-and-soc-1soc-2-plus-pci-dss-compliance-301381246.html

SOURCE Volante Technologies, Inc.

