Correction Tapes Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Product Demand Among Students To Boost Growth | Technavio

 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021

The correction tapes market is poised to grow by USD 38.78 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.59% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis along with the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., ACCO Brands Corp., BIC Group, Mr. Pen, Newell Brands Inc., PLUS Corp., SEED Inc., Soni Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Staples Inc., and Tombow Pencil Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing product demand among students will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Correction Tapes Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Correction Tapes Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
  • Education and Home
  • Office
  • Distribution Channel
  • Offline
  • Online
  • Geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • MEA
  • South America

Correction Tapes Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our correction tapes market report covers the following areas:

  • Correction Tapes Market size
  • Correction Tapes Market trends
  • Correction Tapes Market analysis

This study identifies growing product adoption due to convenient usage as one of the prime reasons driving the correction tapes market growth during the next few years.

Correction Tapes Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Correction Tapes Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Correction Tapes Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist correction tapes market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the correction tapes market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the correction tapes market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of correction tapes market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Education and home - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Office - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 3M Co.
  • ACCO Brands Corp.
  • BIC Group
  • Mr. Pen
  • Newell Brands Inc.
  • PLUS Corp.
  • SEED Inc.
  • Soni Polymers Pvt. Ltd.
  • Staples Inc.
  • Tombow Pencil Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

