CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Hughes And SES Demonstrate First Multi-Orbit SATCOM For Remotely Piloted Aircraft

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

GERMANTOWN, Md. and LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) and SES today announced the successful first demonstration of a new multi-orbit satellite communications (SATCOM) capability for remotely piloted aircraft. Conducted for General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), the demonstration paired Hughes HM series software-defined modems and Resource Management System (RMS) with SES's satellites that operate in geosynchronous (GEO) and medium earth (MEO) orbits. SES's unique multi-orbit fleet, which delivers global coverage, high throughput and security, was leveraged to show how unmanned aerial vehicles, such as the GA-ASI MQ-9 series, can maintain crucial connectivity and resiliency, even in contested environments.

We demonstrated 3X the throughput of currently deployed SATCOM services using a terminal less than half the size.

The demonstration replicated a typical unmanned Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) mission, transmitting high-definition video and sensor data to and from the unmanned vehicle to the command center. Based on the mission's pre-set policies, the RMS automatically switched the satellite signals to stay connected - even when a signal experienced interference and jamming scenarios. A quasi-instant and smooth beam switch took just seconds to complete, allowing a near real-time capability that enhances the military's Primary Alternative Contingency Emergency (PACE) planning.

"Our multi-orbit demonstration for remotely piloted aircraft delivered three times the throughput of the currently deployed SATCOM service using a terminal less than half the size, while maintaining constant connectivity," said Rick Lober, vice president and general manager, Hughes Defense. "This highly resilient, significantly reduced SWAP option for primary and secondary aero connections unlocks new beyond-line-of-sight mission opportunities for unmanned aerial vehicles like the GA-ASI MQ-9. It's another example of how Hughes empowers our military to exchange information securely with the right people at the right time."

"SES's second-generation MEO system, O3b mPOWER brings a new age of game changing performance, scalability, and resilience that will enable us to deliver the network sovereignty that governments are looking for," said Will Tong, vice president of Strategic Government Initiatives and Head of the Aero ISR market at SES Networks. "The demonstration we did with Hughes showcases the power of the industry's first multi-orbit networked capability to exponentially increase performance utilizing small terminals, while giving end-users the autonomy to provision networks to meet their operational ISR needs. It also comes at a perfect time as we are preparing to launch O3b mPOWER as the showcased solution ensures both high-performance and multiple layers of network resiliency and security for multi-domain operations that involve moving platforms in remote, austere locations."

The demonstration was powered by software-defined gateways and modems from the Hughes HM System, a commercially based, frequency-agnostic, open architecture platform for fixed, mobile and portable government applications. For more information about Hughes Defense solutions, including the HM System, visit defense.hughes.com.

About SES SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries over 8,650 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 361 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

About Hughes Network Systems Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship Internet service, HughesNet ®, connects more than 1.5 million subscribers across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers Internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports nearly 500,000 enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes is owned by EchoStar. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EchoStar EchoStar Corporation (SATS) - Get EchoStar Corporation Class A Report is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2021 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hughes-and-ses-demonstrate-first-multi-orbit-satcom-for-remotely-piloted-aircraft-301381937.html

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC

Comments / 0

Related
Aviation Week

Rolls-Royce Electric Aircraft Exceeds 200 mph During First Flight

BOSCOMBE DOWN, England–Rolls-Royce’s Spirit of Innovation electric aircraft came close to exceeding the speed record for electric aircraft on its first flight, company officials say. The highly modified Sharp Nemesis NXT racing aircraft reached nearly 210 mph on its first flight on Sept. 15, a... Subscription Required. Rolls-Royce Electric Aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Airbus to demonstrate high-efficient, ‘dynamically’ moving wings for future aircraft

Airbus has disclosed broad strokes of a programme to significantly advance wing technology by developing a wing capable of adjusting its shape automatically in flight. Called the “extra-high-performance wing demonstrator” programme, the effort is intended to drive a step change in wing aerodynamics for the purpose of curbing the carbon output of future aircraft, the Toulouse airframer says on 22 September.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
suasnews.com

EMSA’s remotely piloted aircraft are assisting Spanish authorities in actively monitoring sulphur emissions from ships transiting the busy Strait of Gibraltar

Over the summer EMSA’s remotely piloted aircraft have been monitoring the level of sulphur oxides released by ships transiting the Strait of Gibraltar, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. The operation carried out by the Spanish General Directorate of Merchant Marine – under the direction of the Spanish Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda – marks the first time these emissions have been monitored by drones outside the specially designated emission control areas in Northern Europe. The flights have been in operation since mid-July from a base in Tarifa and will continue until the end of October.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
suasnews.com

CAP 2248: Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems

There are many potential opportunities for operators of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) to carry goods classified as ‘dangerous’, such as transporting medical supplies to remote areas. This publication provides guidance to RPAS operators on the requirements and application process to gain approval from the CAA to carry dangerous goods...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MyStateline.com

Boeing to build Navy’s first carrier-based unmanned aircraft

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) – Chicago-based Boeing will manufacture the U.S. Navy’s first carrier-based unmanned aircraft in Illinois. The “MQ-25 Stingray” will be built at MidAmerica Saint Louis Airport in Mascoutah, Illinois. A new 291,000 square foot facility is going up, a $200 million investment by Boeing. The expansion starts later...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

ACIA Aero Leasing Diversifies Aircraft Portfolio with Addition of First Embraer E190

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2021-- ACIA Aero Leasing (“ACIA”), a leading provider of regional aircraft leasing and lease management services, announced today the acquisition of its first Embraer E190. The E-Jet is joining the lessor’s growing fleet as the company evaluates new investment opportunities as part of a planned expansion into new markets.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KTLA

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base

The latest in a series of U.S. satellites that has recorded human and natural impacts on Earth’s surface for decades was launched into orbit from California on Monday to ensure continued observations in the era of climate change. Landsat 9 was carried into space aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket that lifted off […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ses#Satcom#Multi#Llc#Ga Asi#Hughes Hm#Meo#Isr#Rms#Hughes Defense#Aero#Ses Networks#The Hughes Hm System#The Hm System#Ses Ses#Sesg
Navy Times

Boeing delivers first Block III Super Hornets to the US Navy

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy this month accepted the first two Block III F/A-18 Super Hornet jets from Boeing, the company announced Sept. 27, kicking off a process that will create a better networked and more lethal fighter fleet. Boeing will build 78 total new aircraft in the Block III...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Discover Mag

Inspiration4, The First All-Civilian Spaceflight, is Now in Orbit

Last night at 8:02 PM EDT, the crew of Inspiration 4 — the first all-civilian spaceflight — blasted off from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Tucked inside a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, which was lofted to orbit atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, are four fortunate astronauts: Sian Proctor, Hayley Arceneaux, Christopher Sembroski, and Jared Isaacman. The latter footed the bill for the trip.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Springfield Business Journal

SpaceX launches first all-tourist crew into orbit

SpaceX last night successfully launched its first all-tourist crew into orbit. The four tourists aboard Inspiration4 will spend three days in space before coming back down. The crew includes 38-year-old billionaire Jared Isaacman, who personally financed the trip.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

The Turboprop Embraer 110 – A Look At Ryanair’s First Aircraft

Irish carrier Ryanair is known today for having an all-Boeing 737 fleet. The majority of these are examples of the 737-800, although the new MAX series is set to play an increasing role at the airline in years to come. However, its first aircraft was not a 737, but rather a Brazilian turboprop. Let’s explore the story of the Embraer EMB 110 ‘Bandeirante.’
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Trademarks
Sourcing Journal

Browzwear, Otto Open 3D Design Training Centers in Bangladesh, China

The facilities, called digi-hubs, will provide upskilling and peer-to-peer sharing to the garment industry in both countries. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy