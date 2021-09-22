CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asieris Appoints Dr. Alice Chen As Vice President, Discovery Biology And Head Of Translational Research

SHANGHAI, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asieris Pharmaceuticals announced the appointment of Dr. Alice Chen as Vice President, Discovery Biology and Head of Translational Research with effect from September 20, 2021. She will report to Dr. Kevin Pan, Founder and CEO of Asieris.

Alice has over 20 years of experience in the US pharmaceutical/biotech industry with a successful track record in drug discovery and translational research. Previously, she served as a Research Fellow at 23andMe Inc. in California, where she built up a biology team and led 23andMe's internal and joint drug discovery effort with GSK in the oncology area. Under her leadership, a portfolio of immuno-oncology drug candidates has successfully advanced in 5 years, including 23andMe's first and second compounds entering clinical trials. Prior to that, she led a biology team at NGM Bio-pharmaceuticals in California and discovered two compounds that entered into pre-clinical development. During her tenure at the Genomics Institute of the Novartis Research Foundation (GNF) in California, she led biology platforms and discovery projects, and made a significant contribution to the discovery of Siponimod, an approved drug for relapsing-remitting and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis.

Alice received her PhD in Neuroscience from Stanford University, and BS in Biology from California Institute of Technology. She has published more than 20 scientific research papers, with first-authored publications in prestigious journals such as Nature and Cell.

"Alice is a successful drug hunter with expertise and broad experience in multiple drug modalities. We are delighted to have her joining Asieris." said Dr. Kevin Pan, Founder and CEO of Asieris. "We are confident that her arrival will further strengthen our capabilities in drug discovery. Alice will play a critical role in forming and growing a biology team in the US and expedite our international expansion. Retaining talents worldwide is one of our key initiatives to power us in the journey towards our five-year strategic goals."

About Asieris

Asieris Pharmaceuticals, founded in March 2010, is a global innovative pharma company specializing in new drugs for the treatment of genitourinary tumors and other major diseases. We strive to improve human health and help people live a more dignified life. We aim to become a global pharma leader that integrates R&D, manufacturing and commercialization in our areas of focus, as we provide best-in-class integrated diagnosis and treatment solutions for patients in China and worldwide.

The company has been developing its proprietary R&D platform and core technologies, exploring new mechanisms of action, and efficiently screening and evaluating drug candidates. With a well-established in-house R&D system and expertise in global drug development, Asieris is committed to launching first-in-class drugs and other innovative products to address huge unmet needs in its areas of focus.

Asieris is also enhancing its pipeline for genitourinary diseases via proprietary R&D and strategic partnerships, while closely following cutting-edge technologies and therapeutics. The company strives to discover and identify unmet clinical needs, and adopts a forward-looking approach in product planning and life-cycle management. We aim to establish an outstanding portfolio that covers diagnosis and treatment in a bid to benefit more patients in China and globally.

SOURCE Asieris

