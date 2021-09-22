Molly Fairhurst's animated Deerhoof video is a playful descent into fury and chaos

Spoiler warning for the first five episodes of What If…?. When I started watching the What If…? animated Marvel show on Disney Plus, I was pretty sure I was going to be in for an easy going, fun filled time. I wasn’t wrong as the show has been highly enjoyable so far, depicting various “what if” scenarios for well-known Marvel Cinematic Universe superheroes. The show explores various major Marvel movie events but looks at how they would have played out if a few things had gone differently. What I wasn’t expecting was guts, gore and an astronomical amount of death. This was in no way a negative for me, just a bit of a shock. Episodes three, four and five felt very different, with a darkness to them that surprised me considering the cheery and positive nature of the first two episodes. With that in mind, I wanted to look at the differences between the first two episodes and the recent three and speculate on whether these were just one off occurrences or whether this is what the show is ultimately going for. Keep in mind that at the time of writing, episode five is the latest release.

