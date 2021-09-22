Molly Fairhurst's animated Deerhoof video is a playful descent into fury and chaos

Girl Meets Farm host Molly Yeh and her husband, Nick Hagen, are in the middle of renovating their Midwestern farmhouse and to take a break from the non-stop construction they head to Waco, Texas – the hometown of design superstars Chip and Joanna Gaines – for some creative inspiration and Southern hospitality in the one-hour special Molly Yeh’s Magnolia Adventure. After checking out vintage clothing, mind-blowing barbecue, a mouthwatering fried chicken sandwich and, of course, Chip and Joanna’s Magnolia Market, Molly and Nick meet with Fixer Upper craftsman Clint Harp to create a custom pegboard, inspired by her culinary icon Julia Child, that will be the centerpiece of their new kitchen. A longtime Joanna fan, Molly finds the feeling is mutual when the two meet at the Gristmill, the renovated flourmill where Joanna shoots My Magnolia Table. Over Molly’s homemade cookies they bond over their love of food and home design. Molly, whose Food Network series Girl Meets Farm reached almost 6 million viewers in its most recent season, and Nick’s creative journey Molly Yeh’s Magnolia Adventure premieres Sunday, October 24 at 11a|10c on Food Network and streams the same day on discovery+.
Comments / 0