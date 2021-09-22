CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

GVG Announces Seamless Payments Interoperability Solution For Governments

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

MADRID, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Voice Group (GVG), a leading regulatory technology developer and Big Data Analytics organisation, has today launched TransFin , its seamless payments interoperability solution. The solution, aimed at governments and central banks, provides a secure and efficient gateway for the integration of various online payment systems, in so doing enabling interoperability of domestic payments as well as the management and streamlining of payment processes.

" The cashless economy has grown immensely over the last 18 months, thus increasing the need for more efficient systems to manage cashless transactions. This is set to continue as more individuals and organisations shy away from the use of cash and therefore seamless interoperability of payments is becoming a stronger consideration for governments and central banks. The more frictionless the process of making and receiving payments is, the faster the cashless economy and rate of financial inclusion can grow" said James Claude, CEO at GVG.TransFin is an API (Application Programming Interface) based solution which allows payments systems to dramatically save time and money with respect to input, authentication and authorisation processes, while enabling integration with multiple other systems. It additionally offers the level of security and technological development that is required to meet the growing payment needs of an open and internationally integrated economy, thus helping to lower the risk of fraud.The solution also integrates the digitisation and streamlining of government payment systems, empowering the digital payment of salaries and other amounts via multiple channels, including mobile money. This will help to ensure accurate account settlements with real-time data and traceability for all transaction flows making the payment ecosystem easier to oversee, regulate, and therefore more financially inclusive. Additionally, this will help to limit instances of fraud as the system will allow for the elimination of duplicate and ghost payments, reducing the levels of revenue lost by governments.Mr Claude added, " Financial inclusion is key to the growth of the economy, and we must strive to provide solutions that serve the underbanked. This globally-accepted principle has informed the development of the TransFin solution and the capabilities it has been equipped with. With citizens accessing more convenient and secure methods of payment, we can see improved collection of payments by both governments and individuals." About Global Voice Group (GVG)Founded in 1998 and present in 11 countries, Global Voice Group is a global provider of ICT and RegTech solutions for governments and regulatory bodies. GVG assists governments and authorities, through Big Data analytics, in their digital transformation and in the effective promotion of compliant and truly inclusive digital ecosystems. The company monitors, collects and analyses data from crucial economic sectors and turns it into actionable information. We promote data-driven decision-making.Discover GVG's website: www.globalvoicegroup.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gvg-announces-seamless-payments-interoperability-solution-for-governments-301381824.html

SOURCE Global Voice Group

Comments / 0

Related
thepaypers.com

Arvato Financial Solutions adds viacash as payment method in Switzerland

Arvato Financial Solutions, a Germany-based fintech, has teamed up with payment service provider Mi-Pay to facilitate the introduction of viacash as a payment method for outstanding payments in Switzerland. For its operations in Switzerland, Arvato Financial Solutions has now added viacash to its range of accepted payment methods. With the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
ZDNet

Confluent announces governance for streaming data

At the Kafka Summit virtual conference today, the event's sponsor and company founded by Apache Kafka's creators, Confluent, is announcing its new Stream Governance suite for the governing of real-time, streaming data. The managed cloud service is, according to the company, the first such solution on the market, and aims to bring governance and protection to data-in-motion comparable to what has become standard for data-at-rest.
TECHNOLOGY
montereycountyweekly.com

Wyre to Enable Simple Payment Solutions and Accelerate DeFi Growth on Algorand

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- Wyre, the leading fiat-to-crypto and payment infrastructure company, today announced the upcoming availability of simple payment solution integrations for projects across the Algorand ecosystem. Via this partnership, developers building on the Algorand blockchain will be able to quickly and easily deploy any of Wyre's robust and simple to integrate APIs, allowing projects—like the decentralized financial applications and tokenized marketplaces Algorand was purpose-built for—to integrate payment solutions in hours, instead of months.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Citizens Bank Launches Corporate Payment Solution

Citizens Bank has launched an integrated payments solution designed to make payments processing faster, simpler and safer for its corporate clients. The bank announced the new tool, which includes invoice automation, on Thursday (Sept. 16), saying it lets companies automate their invoice-to-pay process from one platform. It also lets customers choose from a variety of settlement options and earning rebates on virtual card and ACH payments.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interoperability#Solution#Payment Systems#Gvg#Big Data Analytics#Transfin#Api#Ict#Regtech
pymnts

Interoperability is Key to a Humongous Change in Payments, Says Ecobank Payments Head

Solving payments interoperability is that “one thing” that needs to change for the digital opportunities inherent in Africa to reach its full potential, Osahon Akpata, head of consumer payments, Ecobank Transnational, told PYMNTS. He said interoperability between the switches in the different regions — and between payment providers such as banks, FinTechs and mobile money operators — will simplify the exchange of money and trigger a “humongous” change in payments.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Zego, CheckAlt Solution Cuts Payment Paper Chase

Property management technology startup Zego, powered by PayLease, is teaming up with payment processing firm CheckAlt to help property managers end the paper chase that comes with on-site payments, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS. The strategic collaboration between the two companies will launch Zego Pay Lockbox to...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Adobe Announces Payment Services for Adobe Commerce

Adobe today announced the upcoming availability of Payment Services for Adobe Commerce, the industry’s leading end-to-end commerce application for B2B, D2C and hybrid use cases. By integrating Payment Services to their digital storefronts, Adobe merchants of all sizes will soon have access to a robust, secure, and integrated payment solution that can easily be managed from their Adobe Commerce Admin, instead of having to do the work of integrating with third-party payment providers. Payment Services for Adobe Commerce will be powered by the PayPal Commerce Platform and available to Adobe merchants by the end of the year.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Unlocking Data Silos To Enable Seamless Interoperability

Eccenca and MHP announce technological partnership for agile data use in mobility and manufacturing. Management- und IT-Beratung GmbH (MHP) (a Porsche subsidiary) and the leading solution provider for semantic IT and data management solutions eccenca start cooperation. The collaboration is a direct response to the challenges in the automotive and manufacturing sector to establish interoperability of data across systems. It focuses on the scalable use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enable the use and reuse of data across individual silos. eccenca will support MHP in building a scalable and powerful data operating system at their customers to ensure the requirements for automation, improved customer experiences and sustainable efficiency, using the knowledge graph-based platform for automated decision processing ‘eccenca Corporate Memory’.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Madrid, Spain
insidersport.com

NEO expand ‘successful’ partnership with payment solution

FIFA esports top-flight team NEO has announced its extended partnership with Paysafecard after a ‘successful’ first year. The eCash payment brand will continue to be visible throughout joint campaigns across NEO’s team activities, jersey integration, online and offline, and joint social media activations on Twitch and YouTube. NEO manager, Christian...
FIFA
thepaypers.com

TerraPay partners with MOVii for seamless cross-border payments

Netherland-based TerraPay has partnered with mobile payments platform, MOVii, to transform the way Colombian residents and diaspora send and receive money digitally. Embarking on the first step to enter the Colombian region for enabling cross-border digital payments, TerraPay announced a strategic partnership with MOVii, a leading mobile wallet service that allow both banked and unbanked Colombians to do financial transactions from their mobile phone, with convenience and security.
CELL PHONES
Las Vegas Herald

Payment Processing Solutions Market is going to Boom with PayPal, Adyen, Stripe

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Payment Processing Solutions Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Payment Processing Solutions market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
pymnts

Heartland School Solutions: How Schools Are Integrating Digital Solutions Into Their Payments Systems

The pandemic accelerated the push toward digitization, with businesses and consumers alike realizing the many conveniences of alternative options such as contactless and real-time payments, ensuring that the return to slower, less secure methods is unlikely. Educational institutions were also forced to transition to digital methods for everything from from the way classes were taught to billing methods. While fully remote and hybrid learning trends are not expected to last, schools are adding a growing number of permanent digital payment options to their billing systems, according to Jeremy Loch, senior vice president and general manager at Heartland School Solutions, the company behind MySchoolBucks, a school commerce platform used by more than 30,000 schools in the U.S.
EDUCATION
franchising.com

FASTSIGNS Announces Exclusive Partnership with Ultravision LED Solutions

Industry leaders team up to provide LED video boards for rent. September 21, 2021 // Franchising.com // CARROLLTON, Texas - FASTSIGNS International, Inc., franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise, announced today a partnership with Ultravision LED Solutions, leading innovator, and supplier of LED Digital Displays, to bring rental LED Digital Displays to FASTSIGNS customers.
CARROLLTON, TX
fox42kptm.com

Metro Transit announces a contactless payment option

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Metro Transit will now be accepting the contactless payment option called Umo, according to a press release from Metro. Umo will allow riders to pay using the mobile app or with a smart card, said the press release. Umo accounts will be cloud based, so if...
OMAHA, NE
Gigaom

GigaOm Radar for Data Governance Solutions

In the era of digital transformation, organizations employ analytics to gain and maintain a competitive edge by constantly improving the value of the insights they derive from data. To achieve this strategic objective, it’s not enough to simply implement high-powered analytics software. IT leadership must “evangelize” data throughout the organization, transforming their institutional culture into one that is data-driven. In such an organization, data informs decision-making—and becomes a familiar, trusted concept—for personnel at all levels of the company.
SOFTWARE
thepaypers.com

TransferMate Global Payments selects ComplyAdvantage for AML and risk screening solutions

TransferMate Global Payments, a B2B payments company, has selected ComplyAdvantage, the regtech customer onboarding, transaction screening and monitoring solutions company. TransferMate is a global B2B payments technology institution, enabling companies to send and receive cross-border payments. Now more than ever before, enterprises like TransferMate are implementing technologies and processes not only to reduce their risk profile as it relates to financial crimes but also to help accelerate service expansion with greater confidence.
BUSINESS
Gigaom

Key Criteria for Evaluating Data Governance Solutions

In this era of digital transformation, organizations looking to gain and maintain their competitive edge are constantly trying to improve the value of the insights they derive from their data through analytics. To succeed in accomplishing this strategic objective, it is not enough to implement high-powered analytics software; they must also “evangelize” data throughout the organization, transforming organizational culture into one that is data-driven. In such an organization, data informs decision-making—and becomes a familiar, trusted concept—for personnel at all levels of the company.
SOFTWARE
thepaypers.com

Payabill launches online payment solution for SMEs

Payabill, a South Africa-based fintech lender, has developed a product where it takes the risk of settling the bills of international suppliers directly for SME’s. Company officials report that it is costly for SME’s to assess their eligibility for finance, so they have been neglected by traditional lenders. Payabill comes with a digital offering, where clients choose how often they wish to make payment and over what period.
ECONOMY
pymnts

South Africa’s Payabill Offers New SMB Payment Solution

The South African FinTech Payabill has launched a product that it says removes the risk of settling bills of international suppliers for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). “Small businesses carry a high credit risk, and it is costly to assess their eligibility for finance, so they have been neglected by...
ECONOMY
Computer Weekly

Government announces data strategy for defence

The UK government has announced a strategy where data will be taking centre stage in decision-making and efficiency improvements across defence over the next four years. Goals set out in the Data Strategy for Defence published today (27 September) by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) aim to evolve how data is organised, shared and used. The objective is to ensure data is treated as a “strategic asset, second only to people”, and enable that to happen fast and at scale.
POLITICS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy