Gary Police Make Arrest On Homicide Suspect

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Police in Cambridge are looking for the suspect who allegedly stabbed another driver following a road rage incident Saturday night. The stabbing happened outside the Best Buy at CambridgeSide Place. Suspect wanted in road rage stabbing (Image credit Cambridge PD) Police released video of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving. He is described as a thin black man in his 20s with a beard. He has several tattoos on his left arm and possibly on his neck. He was driving a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser with a sunroof. PT Cruiser wanted after road rage stabbing (Image credit Cambridge PD) The victim of the stabbing had surgery for non-life threatening injuries and remains in the hospital. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridge Police. Update: New video shows the suspect in Saturday night's stabbing walk up to and confront the victim; and later drive away in a blue PT Cruiser. Have any information on the suspect or vehicle's whereabouts? Please call CPD at 617-349-3300. #CambMA pic.twitter.com/b6wQh8SfQF — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) September 28, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO