CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Gary Police Make Arrest On Homicide Suspect

By Goddard
regionnewssource.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday 9/21/2021 Gary Police took a man into custody for the murder of Shawn Pewitt which occurred on 9/8/2021, according to Commander Jack Hamady . Gary Police responded to an apartment in the 2500 block of Connecticut Street around 4:15 PM for gun shot victim on the evening of September, 8th, according to reports. Police found 39 year old Shawn Pewitt of Rockvale, Tennessee shot. Gary Fire transported Pewitt to Methodist where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later, according to The Lake County Coroner.

regionnewssource.org

Comments / 0

Related
WISN

Woman's body found in burned car, police investigate homicide

MILWAUKEE — Police are searching for the person who killed a woman and then set the car her body was in on fire. Firefighters and police were called to South 16th Street and West Cleveland Avenue about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday. Police said they were initially called for a suspicious vehicle...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NWI.com

Police follow trail of blood to find gunshot victim

GARY — Police found a gunshot victim Thursday afternoon after following a trail of blood in the city's Glen Park section, an official said. The shooting marked the third in Gary within about 24 hours, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. Gary police were dispatched about 2:30 p.m. and found a...
GARY, IN
Fox 32 Chicago

Teen charged in deadly South Shore home invasion

CHICAGO - A man was charged with murder Thursday in connection with a South Shore home invasion that resulted in the death of a 36-year-old man. Timothy Wynn, 18, was accused of fatally shooting Ben Sims during a home invasion executed with two other people around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in a residence in the 7500 block of South Saginaw Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
KRON4

Shooting suspect arrested in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police have a suspect in custody who they believe was involved in a shooting. Patrol officers heard shots fired on September 14, 2021, at approximately 9:37 p.m. near Jones Street and Golden Gate Avenue and found a 19-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. They were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Connecticut State
CBS Chicago

Police In Oak Park Fire Shot At Car They Say Accelerated Officers During ‘High-Risk’ Funeral Procession

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Oak Park fired shots Thursday at a vehicle they said accelerated toward an officer after someone inside was spotted waving a gun during a funeral procession. Oak Park police reported they were on Roosevelt Road on Thursday after finding out about a potential high-risk funeral procession in the area. Around 12:50 p.m., an undercover officer from a neighboring community saw someone waving a gun while partially out of a vehicle that was in the funeral procession headed west, police said. When Oak Park police officers tried to pull over the car near Kenilworth Avenue, the driver accelerated toward an officer, police said. The officer fired one shot into the vehicle. The driver of the suspect vehicle then managed to reverse direction and speed off east on Roosevelt Road, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Park police at (708) 386-3800. Anonymous tips are accepted at (708) 434-1636, or at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.
OAK PARK, IL
Shore News Network

Wanted: Suspect for Shooting Incident in Philadelphia

Philadelphia detectives are seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in the following still photo. On September 15, 2021 at 3:07 pm, the victim, a 17 year-old male, was involved in a physical altercation with an unknown black male when he left school at 1500 Wallace St. During the incident the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several rounds at the victim but was not hit by the gunfire. The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

Man Shot, Critically Wounded In Car Downtown

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot by an assailant he knew in a car downtown Sunday morning. At 8:10 a.m., the man was sitting in a vehicle with the suspect in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive, east of Michigan Avenue, when the suspect shot him multiple times, police said. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Detectives were talking with a person of interest Sunday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Make Attempted Murder Arrest In Summer Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting over the summer that sent one person to the hospital. Willie James McDonald, 36, was arrested Sept. 15 on a warrant charging him with attempted first-degree murder, among other charges, the police department announced Monday. Police said McDonald had a loaded handgun on him when he was taken into custody. McDonald remains in jail while awaiting trial. Police said McDonald was identified as the suspect in a shooting that happened about 2:3 a.m. June 21 along Cathedral Street, between Tyson and Eager streets. Officers handling that call found a 33-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound, but the victim’s injuries were not deemed life-threatening. A search of online court records shows McDonald has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 14.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Methodist#The Lake County Coroner#Mag
regionnewssource.org

East Chicago Police File Murder Charges On Juvenile

East Chicago Police charged a 16-year-old with Murder Friday, according to a release by ECPD. The incident occurred on September 10, 2021 when a gun shot victim arrived at St. Catherine’s Hospital. The victim, Emmanuel Hall, was visiting from out of town when the 16-year-old suspect shot him in the back of the head while they were both inside of a vehicle, according to East Chicago Police. The juvenile suspect then robbed the victim, taking a leather backpack containing U.S. currency and marijuana. The victim was driven to St. Catherine Hospital by a friend who dropped him off and fled the scene. The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
NWI.com

Four injured in trio of Region shootings

GARY — Three shootings in the span of less than 18 hours sent four people to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to the Gary Police Department. The first incident happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 5300 block of West 15th Avenue, according to Cmdr. Jack Hamady. Officers were called to a gas station there and met with a 26-year-old Phoenix, Illinois, man who said he was in a verbal argument with a group of four men and one woman that morning.
GARY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NWI.com

UPDATE: Region gun violence leaves 2 dead, 1 wounded

GARY — Two people were killed in separate shootings Saturday, police said. A 38-year-old woman died from a gunshot wounds after she was dropped off about 8 a.m. at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary and the vehicle in which she was riding caught fire, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. The...
GARY, IN
CBS Boston

Police Seek Suspect In Cambridge Road Rage Stabbing

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Police in Cambridge are looking for the suspect who allegedly stabbed another driver following a road rage incident Saturday night. The stabbing happened outside the Best Buy at CambridgeSide Place. Suspect wanted in road rage stabbing (Image credit Cambridge PD) Police released video of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving. He is described as a thin black man in his 20s with a beard. He has several tattoos on his left arm and possibly on his neck. He was driving a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser with a sunroof. PT Cruiser wanted after road rage stabbing (Image credit Cambridge PD) The victim of the stabbing had surgery for non-life threatening injuries and remains in the hospital. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridge Police. Update: New video shows the suspect in Saturday night's stabbing walk up to and confront the victim; and later drive away in a blue PT Cruiser. Have any information on the suspect or vehicle's whereabouts? Please call CPD at 617-349-3300. #CambMA pic.twitter.com/b6wQh8SfQF — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) September 28, 2021
CAMBRIDGE, MA
regionnewssource.org

Two Charged In Black Oak Homicide

On September 11, 2021 around 1:49 AM Gary Police & Fire responded to 6201 W. 25th Ave in reference to male who had been shot next to a vehicle in an abandoned lot, according to Gary Police Commander Jack Hamady. The male succumbed to his injury on scene and was later identified by The Lake County Coroner as Andrew Lukacek, 28, of Gary.
PUBLIC SAFETY
regionnewssource.org

Portage Police Arrest Three At Meth Party

On 09/23/2021 Portage Police Department responded to a call at Days Inn, 6161 US Hwy 20 for the report of a “meth party” and potentially children being present, according to police reports. Upon arrival, officers were given the room registration which showed a Jillian Wiley and a Christian Hepburn were currently staying in the room. Police went to the room in question and Jillian Wiley answered the door shortly following was also Christian Hepburn.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy