Gary Police Make Arrest On Homicide Suspect
On Tuesday 9/21/2021 Gary Police took a man into custody for the murder of Shawn Pewitt which occurred on 9/8/2021, according to Commander Jack Hamady . Gary Police responded to an apartment in the 2500 block of Connecticut Street around 4:15 PM for gun shot victim on the evening of September, 8th, according to reports. Police found 39 year old Shawn Pewitt of Rockvale, Tennessee shot. Gary Fire transported Pewitt to Methodist where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later, according to The Lake County Coroner.regionnewssource.org
