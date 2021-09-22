CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Switzerland posts 11.9 billion franc current account surplus in Q2

ZURICH, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Switzerland ran a current account surplus of nearly 11 billion Swiss francs ($11.90 billion) during the second quarter, 7 billion francs higher than a year earlier, the Swiss National Bank said on Wednesday.

The increase was mainly due to a higher receipts surplus in the goods trade, the central bank said.

The figures showed the continued revival of the export-driven Swiss economy after last year’s downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. During the first quarter, Switzerland posted a current account surplus of 16 billion Swiss francs. ($1 = 0.9242 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

