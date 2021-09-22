CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sales tax for housing projects doesn't get enough votes from Yakima Council

By Kate Smith, Yakima Herald-Republic, Wash.
 6 days ago

Sep. 22—Yakima City Council members didn't pass an ordinance Tuesday to establish a new sales tax to support housing projects. The revenue from the proposed tax would be used for affordable housing projects, housing-related services or behavioral health-related services, the draft ordinance said. It would implement a tax of one-tenth of 1%, meaning people would pay one penny for every $10 spent on taxable goods.

