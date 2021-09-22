Sales tax for housing projects doesn't get enough votes from Yakima Council

Stonington residents have the opportunity Oct. 5 to decide the merits of a proposed property tax abatement for the Campbell Grain apartment project. This tax abatement would have the town forgo collecting property tax of $690,000 over 10 years. The abatement of $690,000 would allow: (1) the developer to earn profits of about $4 million and (2) allow the property owner to sell the former Campbell Grain property for $1 million, based on documents submitted to the town. The only winners in this upside-down proposal are the for-profit developer and the current property owner.

STONINGTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO