Despite the ongoing uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic and new concerns over the Delta variant, Monmouth University has started to return to a sense of normalcy this fall. “If you look at last year compared to this year, course delivery has shifted almost completely to in-person instruction because that was our goal and our focus,” said Mary Ann Nagy, Vice President for Student Life and Leadership Engagement. “We want people to be in a classroom.”

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO