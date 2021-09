Of all the teams at East Los Angeles College, no team may have had to jump through as many hurdles as Women's Water Polo. As with all of ELAC Athletics, they have to deal with the sports shutdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, the pandemic also delayed already planned work on the swimming facility as needed materials lapsed on back-order. As a result, the team was left without a swimming pool to practice in, forced to wait nearly two months after most other teams in the area.

MONTEREY PARK, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO