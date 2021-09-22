Michael Sullivan, Joshua Garcia, win Holyoke mayoral preliminary, will face off in November election

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton voters will head to the polls Tuesday to begin the process of electing a new mayor, and filling two open seats on the City Council. Five candidates will appear on the ballot for mayor, but only four are still in the running. Eligible to advance to the November 2 election are City Council President Gina-Louise Sciarra, social worker Shanna Fishel, transportation analyst Marc Warner, and retired resident Roy Martin, who is running for mayor for the 10th time. A fifth candidate, Rosechana Gordon, ended her campaign, but her name still appears on the ballot.

NORTHAMPTON, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO