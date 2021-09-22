CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Michael Sullivan, Joshua Garcia, win Holyoke mayoral preliminary, will face off in November election

tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

Sep. 22—HOLYOKE — A city councilor and a town administrator will face off to become Holyoke's next mayor after winning a tight preliminary election on Tuesday. Councilor Michael Sullivan and Joshua Garcia, the town administrator of Blandford, prevailed in a crowded field of seven candidates that emerged after Mayor Alex B. Morse announced in January that he would not run for reelection. He resigned two months later after being hired as the town manager in Provincetown.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP 22News

Northampton voting in preliminary election for mayor, council at-large Tuesday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton voters will head to the polls Tuesday to begin the process of electing a new mayor, and filling two open seats on the City Council. Five candidates will appear on the ballot for mayor, but only four are still in the running. Eligible to advance to the November 2 election are City Council President Gina-Louise Sciarra, social worker Shanna Fishel, transportation analyst Marc Warner, and retired resident Roy Martin, who is running for mayor for the 10th time. A fifth candidate, Rosechana Gordon, ended her campaign, but her name still appears on the ballot.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Garcia
spectrumnews1.com

The results from Chicopee’s preliminary election add names to November ballot

CHICOPEE, Mass.- Four candidates will find their names on the November municipal election ballot in Chicopee. Numbers from Tuesday's preliminary election show school committee at-large candidates Susan Ann Szetela Lopes and Stephen Nembirkow are both advancing to November’s election. Szetela Lopes received 64.44% of the votes with 462 votes and...
CHICOPEE, MA
Wicked Local

Voter turnout low for mayor, Ward 3 city council preliminary election in Beverly

BEVERLY — Two races were on the ballot for Beverly’s preliminary election on Tuesday, and the field has officially been set for the biennial municipal election on Nov. 2. For mayor, incumbent Michael P. Cahill led the field with 1,262 votes, with Esther Ngotho coming in second with 609 votes. The other challenger, Marshall Sterman, received only 219 votes and was eliminated from the race.
BEVERLY, MA
wmasspi.com

Briefings: Holyoke Voters Cull the Campaign Herd to Garcia & Sullivan…

HOLYOKE—The first completely open race for mayor in 12 years crossed its first threshold as voters whittled down a powerhouse seven-person field to two contenders for November. At-large Councilor Michael Sullivan and Blandford Town Administrator Joshua Garcia will go on to the general election. Unofficial results the City Clerk released show Sullivan leading Garcia by 304 votes with 18% turnout.
HOLYOKE, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Craig gets majority of mayoral votes, Sullivan earns her way to November ballot for mayoral rematch

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday night, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig received 52.46 percent of the votes in unofficial early returns (5,477 of 10,440) and will face former State Representative Victoria Sullivan (2,546 votes) in November, with former Alderman At-Large and Board of School Committee member At-Large Rich Girard (2,417 votes) finishing third.
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Race#Local News
Herald News

Coogan, Ponte top Fall River preliminary election for mayoral seat

FALL RIVER — Mayor Paul Coogan cruised to an easy first place victory in Tuesday's mayoral preliminary, with City Council President Cliff Ponte safely securing the second spot on November's ballot. "You go into these races wanting to win," Coogan said at a celebratory results viewing party at Scottie's Pub...
FALL RIVER, MA
wmasspi.com

Garcia Argues Holyoke Needs a Manager, So He’s Running for Mayor…

HOLYOKE—The Town of Blandford needed a new administrator. After several years of tumult, they had part-time day-to-day operator of town government. That person was leaving. The town in the foothills of the Berkshires, had turned to the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission, a quasi-governmental agency that provides support for lower Valley towns. First Blandford sought assistance and then it hired away one of its employees: Joshua Garcia.
HOLYOKE, MA
wmasspi.com

Briefings: Who We Missed Ahead of Holyoke’s Mayoral Preliminary…

Readers may have noticed that there are seven candidates running for mayor, but only five were profiled. Still, it is very possible that one of them will advance beyond the Tuesday preliminary. Chris Kosinski, a newcomer to Holyoke politics could not be reached for an interview. One of the glories...
HOLYOKE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MassLive.com

7 compete for Holyoke mayor in Tuesday preliminary

HOLYOKE — Voters must select among seven candidates in Tuesday’s mayoral preliminary election. The top two vote-getters will move onto the Nov. 2 municipal election. Gloria Carabello-Roca, a noted academic and Ward 4 resident. Blandford town administrator and Holyoke resident Joshua Garcia. William “Billy” Glidden, a former mayoral aide. Christopher...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke mayoral candidate Joshua Garcia on the issues

(Editor’s note: This is one of seven profiles of Holyoke mayoral candidates on the Sept. 21 preliminary election ballot.) Experience: Blandord town manager, former Holyoke Housing Authority property manager, and municipal services project manager for the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission’s Community Development Section. What is the biggest issue facing the...
HOLYOKE, MA
wgbh.org

Is Boston Ready For A Black Mayor? Breaking Down The Preliminary Election Results

Tuesday’s preliminary mayoral election narrowed the field down to City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George — ensuring the next mayor would be the city’s first woman, but also knocking out two prominent Black candidates. People across the city analyzed what the results said about the state of politics and race in Boston, and the kind of political vision and coalition that would win the day in November. Jim Braude was joined on Greater Boston by former State Senator Linda Dorcena Forry and former State Senator Dianne Wilkerson to discuss.
BOSTON, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Wu, Essaibi George win historic Boston mayoral preliminary

The votes are in, and City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi Geroge are the winners of Tuesday’s preliminary election to determine who will vie to become Boston’s next mayor come November. After a delayed vote tally, Wu and Essaibi George claimed victory late Tuesday night, with Wu well ahead,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Boston Mayoral Preliminary Election Guaranteed To Produce 2 Qualified Finalists

BOSTON (CBS) – A crowded ballot, wackjob candidates, campaign endgame filled with flagrant lies. Thankfully, that’s the California gubernatorial recall, not the Boston mayoral preliminary race. Here we have five well-credentialed, serious candidates competing in a relatively genteel affair that is guaranteed to produce two qualified finalists. Something worth celebrating. So, what will we be watching for Tuesday at 8 p.m. when political consultant Wilnelia Rivera and City Council President Pro Tempore Matt O’Malley join me and the WBZ-TV News team for live coverage streaming on CBSN Boston? Turnout. It’s the oldest cliche in the book, but it’s true. A modest turnout helps the candidates...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy