Middle East

Pakistan's Khan: Civil war if inclusive Afghan government not formed

tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

Islamabad — Afghanistan will descend into a civil war if the Taliban fail to form an inclusive government, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned. "If they do not include all the factions, sooner or later they will have a civil war," Khan said in an interview with BBC Urdu aired late Tuesday.

