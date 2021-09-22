CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Are you ready for Fall? Look for Autumn showers to move in as we kick off the new season!

By Erin Mayovsky
q13fox.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE - Who's ready for a change in seasons? Might be tough to think about Fall after such a beautiful close to Summer. Tuesday highs soaring into the 70s and 80s. Change is looming in the Pacific. As we welcome the official start of Fall (12:29pm) the atmosphere will shift as a weak system brings cool and showery weather. Don't worry though, we'll go back to drier conditions for the rest of the week before another disturbance moves in over the weekend. Next week we'll see additional systems that may produce more traditional Autumn weather.

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Pacific, WA
NBC News

Biden cancels Chicago trip amid tensions over legislative agenda

President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Chicago this week and stay in Washington to haggle with lawmakers over the administration's two large legislative priorities, a White House official told NBC News on Tuesday. “In meetings and calls over the weekend and through today, President Biden has been engaging with...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn#Are You Ready#Forecaster#Q13
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy