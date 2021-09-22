Are you ready for Fall? Look for Autumn showers to move in as we kick off the new season!

SEATTLE - Who's ready for a change in seasons? Might be tough to think about Fall after such a beautiful close to Summer. Tuesday highs soaring into the 70s and 80s. Change is looming in the Pacific. As we welcome the official start of Fall (12:29pm) the atmosphere will shift as a weak system brings cool and showery weather. Don't worry though, we'll go back to drier conditions for the rest of the week before another disturbance moves in over the weekend. Next week we'll see additional systems that may produce more traditional Autumn weather.