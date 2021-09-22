CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pakistan resisting International commitments on blasphemy

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], September 22 (ANI): The increasing cases of blasphemy registered in Pakistan continues to be a cause of concern for human rights activists who have repeatedly highlighted the practice and urged world bodies, including the EU to take note of the issue, which has worsened the lives of minorities living in the country.

