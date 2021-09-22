Managing Open Innovation Programs: Can Blockchain Be Of Help?

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. In the decades of 1960s, 70s and well up till 90s, a disproportionate wealth of talent, knowledge, ideas and capital were confined to a select few institutions. Organizations such as AT&T Bell Labs, Xerox PARC, IBM Research, CERN, DARPA, GE Research and the likes would attract the best and the brightest from academia, fund them on future gazing projects, absorb failure, generate and protect intellectual property, and occasionally channelize those to commercial ends, all by themselves. Such an insular approach to managing innovation has given way to a more open posture, where ideas, talent, capital, knowledge and information has gotten democratized, and the stalwarts of the bygone era are losing their clasp on innovation. This his chiefly happened because of proliferation of commerce, the pervasive Internet, rise of capitalism, affordable computation and communication, and growth of new business models.