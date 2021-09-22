CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streax Professional announces the winners of StyleProAward

albuquerqueexpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Streax Professional, the professional range for hair care, colour, and style, specially crafted for salon professionals and technicians, has announced the winners of StyleProAwards, a competition for hairstylists to demonstrate their creativity and skills and turn their passion into recognition. Stylists form every...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

albuquerqueexpress.com

Two new IPL teams to be announced on Oct 25

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday confirmed that two new teams for the tournament will be announced on October 25. The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League met on Tuesday and it was announced that a day after...
SPORTS
simpleflying.com

Air India’s Bidders: Who Are The Two Players?

With Air India receiving final bids for privatization on September 15th, everyone is curious to know who will emerge as the likely future owner of the carrier. Initially, when news of the government preparing to sell the national airline started floating around, multiple players showed interest. However, for quite some time, the battle has been between just two – the Tata Group and Ajay Singh of SpiceJet.
LIFESTYLE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Anurag Thakur announces restructuring of SAI's workforce

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday chaired the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) 55th Governing Body Meeting, his first, since taking over the Sports Ministry earlier this year. The meeting was attended by the Minister of State (MoS)...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
albuquerqueexpress.com

India's Olympic, Paralympic heroes support MOHFW

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): With the festival season about to begin in India, the country's decorated Olympians and Paralympians have joined hands for the first time since Tokyo 2020 in a video that has been produced to support the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MOHFW) efforts to inspire and promote safe celebrations during the festival period to prevent a surge in COVID-19 cases.
SPORTS
The Independent

Qatar Airways says losses reach $4.1 billion amid pandemic

Qatar Airways announced on Monday that it suffered a more than $4 billion loss in revenues over the last year, as lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for long-haul travel. The major loss, which the state-owned airline largely attributed to the grounding of its Airbus A380 and A330 wide-body jets, highlights the dramatic toll of the pandemic on the industry. Even so, the airline reported an increase in earnings to $1.6 billion before taxes and other costs compared to the previous year. The long-haul carrier based in the energy-rich Gulf Arab state of Qatar nonetheless praised its resilience in the face of the fast-spreading virus variants still racing around the globe, noting that its operational loss of $288 million stood at 7% less than the year before. The airline acknowledged receiving a $3 billion lifeline from the Qatari government as it struggled with virus restrictions. The other two biggest carriers in the region that depend on lucrative long-haul routes, Dubai-based Emirates and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, also posted significant losses over the past year.
INDUSTRY
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Dice Ticketing Platform Raises $122 Million; Warner Music Strikes Partnership With Twitch

Ticketing platform Dice has raised up to to $122 million in Series C funding in a round was led by new investor, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with follow on investments from Tony Fadell’s Future Shape, Blisce, French entrepreneur Xavier Niel, Mirabaud Private Equity, Cassius and Evolution. “We believe DICE’s technology has the capacity to transform the future of live entertainment,” said Yanni Pipilis, Managing Partner for SoftBank Investment Advisers. “Alongside the flexibility and security of seamless ticketing, the platform connects fans, artists and venues in a completely new way… We are excited to partner with DICE to help create remarkable event...
MUSIC
AFP

Dubai Expo to welcome millions in biggest event since pandemic

Millions of people will begin converging on Dubai this week as the Covid-delayed Expo 2020, the world's biggest event since the pandemic, finally unveils its gleaming pavilions in the desert. Workers were putting the final touches on infrastructure and facilities at the site this week as the clock ticked down to the delayed launch.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

At TLOI's on-ground engagement Dr. Rajiv Kumar

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/SRV Media): "We need to invigorate the ecosystem in this country, promote start-ups and make our public sectors, science, and technology establishments come closer to the ground reality and become accountable and responsive to the needs of the changing world and changing innovators," said Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog at the first on-ground engagement of Thought Leaders of India.
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Merck Foundation provides 100 new Cardiovascular preventive

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ Kinshasa [Democratic Republic of the Congo], September 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marks World Heart Day 2021 in partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Medical Societies, and Academia, through their long-term commitment towards building Cardiovascular preventive care capacity in Africa, Asia and beyond.
CHARITIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Dr. Amit Kamle is set to create history

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI/PNN): Gratitude is key to a successful life. One needs to be thankful to God for his mercy and blessings. With this very thought, Jaijaikar is composed. Jaijaikar is a journey with God that begins with trust and willingness. Composed and directed by Gospel Maestro...
RELIGION
albuquerqueexpress.com

Organto Launching "I AM Organic" Branded Products with Gorillas

Opportunity Leverages Distribution and Branding Expertise With Fast Growing On-Demand Grocery Delivery Company. VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ('Organto' or 'the Company'), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables, today announced that it has listed a range of I AM Organic branded products with Gorillas® (www.gorillas.io), Europe's fastest growing company in instant on-demand grocery delivery. Initial product distribution will commence in the Netherlands and Belgium through the end of September 2021, with potential roll-out to other countries where Gorillas is active as the program expands.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
albuquerqueexpress.com

CB Scientific, Inc. (CBSC) Announces the Launch of Direct-to-Consumer Heart Wellness Check-Up Program in Bangkok, Thailand

Mango Wellness Co., Ltd. and My Cardia Thailand Co., Ltd. to begin new remote cardiac monitoring service through pharmacies and clinics in the greater Bangkok market. ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / CB Scientific. Inc. (OTC PINK:CBSC) ('CBSC' or the 'Company'), a provider of remote ECG cardiac monitoring products and services (my-Cam™ monitor and my-Cardia™ cloud-based software portal), both domestically and internationally, today announces the official launch of the 'Heart Wellness Check-Up' program in Bangkok, Thailand through their authorized distributor Mango Wellness and My Cardia Thailand. This new B2C remote program is being offered to consumers in partnership with 26 participating pharmacies and medical clinics in the greater Bangkok area. Using CBSC's proprietary my-Cam™ remote cardiac event monitor and its unique features will help customers deal with heart-related issues and their well-being while dealing with Covid 19 and the quarantine requirements in Thailand. The 'Heart Wellness Check-Up' program offers a hassle-free 10-day monitoring period that is delivered directly to the consumers' home, remotely, without the need to make multiple trips to hospitals or clinics for evaluation or screening. ECG heart rhythm episodes can be transmitted directly to the My Cardia™ propriety cloud-based software portal, anywhere, and at any time using the My Cardia smartphone app on the customer's iOS or Android phone or tablet through a cellular or Wi-Fi connection.
HEALTH

