On this day in 2007: Dhoni and boys defeated Australia

Mango Wellness Co., Ltd. and My Cardia Thailand Co., Ltd. to begin new remote cardiac monitoring service through pharmacies and clinics in the greater Bangkok market. ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / CB Scientific. Inc. (OTC PINK:CBSC) ('CBSC' or the 'Company'), a provider of remote ECG cardiac monitoring products and services (my-Cam™ monitor and my-Cardia™ cloud-based software portal), both domestically and internationally, today announces the official launch of the 'Heart Wellness Check-Up' program in Bangkok, Thailand through their authorized distributor Mango Wellness and My Cardia Thailand. This new B2C remote program is being offered to consumers in partnership with 26 participating pharmacies and medical clinics in the greater Bangkok area. Using CBSC's proprietary my-Cam™ remote cardiac event monitor and its unique features will help customers deal with heart-related issues and their well-being while dealing with Covid 19 and the quarantine requirements in Thailand. The 'Heart Wellness Check-Up' program offers a hassle-free 10-day monitoring period that is delivered directly to the consumers' home, remotely, without the need to make multiple trips to hospitals or clinics for evaluation or screening. ECG heart rhythm episodes can be transmitted directly to the My Cardia™ propriety cloud-based software portal, anywhere, and at any time using the My Cardia smartphone app on the customer's iOS or Android phone or tablet through a cellular or Wi-Fi connection.

