The major candidates in the only two states to hold elections for governor this November face off Tuesday night on the debate stage. New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli will square off in the first of two head-to-head encounters ahead of the Nov. 2nd election. At the same time in Virginia, former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin are set to tangle in their second debate.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO