Out and About: Walt Disney World Opens Space 220 Restaurant at EPCOT .. #Space220 #EPCOT #DisneyDining #WaltDisneyWorld

EPCOT’s new flagship store, Creations Shop, is now open. This morning the store’s opening marked another step in the transformation of EPCOT. According to a post on the Disney Parks Blog, Creations Shop celebrates Disney’s legacy of creativity. This is done by honoring the nostalgia of EPCOT’s past and also the exciting promises of EPCOT’s future. There are one-of-a-king art installations, contemporary architectural design, and souvenirs that come together to bring both the story of EPCOT and also Disney creativity to life. Everything in the shop was chosen for a reason to help represent story elements and create a memorable shopping experience.

ECONOMY ・ 15 DAYS AGO