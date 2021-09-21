CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Out and About: Walt Disney World Opens Space 220 Restaurant at EPCOT .. #Space220 #EPCOT #DisneyDining #WaltDisneyWorld

By Michelle Snow
citysurfingorlando.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday I attended the opening dedication ceremony at Walt Disney World for the new Space 220 restaurant at EPCOT, then had a chance to sample the lunch menu. The ceremony featured executives from Patina Restaurant Group, Delaware North (Patina Restaurant Group’s parent company), Disney, and very special guests Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse (as seen above).



