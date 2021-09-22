CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Asian shares mixed as markets await moves by Federal Reserve

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZByC_0c4844dL00
Japan Financial Markets People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Asian shares were mostly lower on Wednesday after major indexes ended mixed on Wall Street.(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) (Koji Sasahara)

Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s latest assessment on the U.S. economy.

Tokyo fell but other major regional benchmarks were mostly higher on Wednesday, trimming early losses.

The Bank of Japan kept its ultra-supportive monetary policy unchanged, as expected.

Investors also are keeping a wary eye on troubled Chinese developer Evergrande, which is struggling to meet debt payments. The company said it plans to make an interest payment Thursday.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.5% to 29,690.31, while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.3% to 3,625.32. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6% to 7,319.40. Shares fell 2% in Taiwan and also declined in Singapore. But benchmarks rose in India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Markets in South Korea and Hong Kong were closed for holidays.

U.S. futures rose and the yield on the 10-year Treasury edged higher to 1.33% from 1.32% late Tuesday.

The Federal Reserve is expected this week to send its clearest signal yet that it will start reining in its ultra-low-interest rate policies later this year, the first step toward unwinding the extraordinary support it's given the economy since the pandemic struck 18 months ago.

Wednesday's Fed policy meeting could lay the groundwork for an announcement of a pullback in November.

Global investors also are watching nervously as Evergrande, one of China's biggest real estate developers, faces a possible default on tens of billions of dollars of debt, fueling fears of possible wider shock waves for the financial system.

Chinese regulators have yet to say what they might do about Evergrande Group. Economists expect them to intervene if Evergrande and lenders can’t agree on how to handle its debts. But any official resolution is expected to involve losses for banks and bondholders.

“Although the banks are yet to declare Evergrande in technical default, the silence from Beijing is adding to market nervousness," Venkateswaran Lavanya of Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.

On Tuesday, nerves appeared to steady after a selloff on Monday.

The S&P 500 fell 3.54 points to 4,354.19, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 50.63 points to 33,919.84. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.2% to 14,746.49.

Small company stocks also managed gains. The Russell 2000 index rose 0.2% to 2,186.18.

Supply chain problems, which have been hurting a broad range of industries, weighed on several companies. Homebuilder Lennar fell 0.5% after home deliveries for the third quarter fell short of analysts' forecasts because of supply chain problems.

Universal Music jumped 35.7% in its debut on Amsterdam's stock exchange.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil picked up 92 cents to $71.41 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 35 cents to $70.49 on Tuesday.

Brent crude oil, the standard for international pricing, added 93 cents to $75.29 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 109.52 Japanese yen from 109.23 yen late Tuesday. The euro was unchanged at $1.1726.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Evergrande fuels concerns over China's housing bubble

A state crackdown on China's colossal property market has helped send one of its biggest developers to the brink of collapse, and analysts warn the fallout could lead to the bursting of a bubble that has been building for more than two decades. China's property market has been a critical part of the economy, as Beijing's promise to improve people's living standards translated into new homes that in turn fuelled massive construction. Hundreds of millions of middle-class Chinese see property as a key family asset and status symbol. China's housing scene took off after key 1998 market reforms that boosted the private market from employer-designated homes -- rocketing in a breathtaking building boom on the back of rapid urbanisation and wealth accumulation.
REAL ESTATE
AFP

Global stocks mixed as Germany faces period of political limbo

European stock markets ended the day slightly higher Monday, after an early rally ran out of steam as the prospect of drawn-out coalition talks in Germany weighed on sentiment. On the other side of the Atlantic, share prices on Wall Street were also mixed as investors weigh the risk of a US government shutdown amid difficult congressional negotiations on President Joe Biden's agenda. Brent oil prices jumped close to a three-year high just short of $80 a barrel on concerns about tightening supplies, boosting shares in energy companies. After earlier surging by as much as 0.5 percent, the blue-chip DAX index in Frankfurt ended the day 0.3 percent higher.
MARKETS
KTLA

Power cuts in China may foreshadow Christmas shopping shortages in U.S.

Global shoppers face possible shortages of smartphones and other goods ahead of Christmas after power cuts to meet official energy use targets forced Chinese factories to shut down and left some households in the dark. In the northeastern city of Liaoyang, 23 people were hospitalized with gas poisoning after ventilation in a metal casting factory […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Asian#The Federal Reserve#The Bank Of Japan#Chinese#Shanghai Composite#S P#Treasury#Evergrande Group#Mizuho Bank#Nasdaq#Homebuilder Lennar#Universal Music#The Associated Press
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
Benzinga

What The Debt Ceiling And Fed Tapering Could Mean For Interest Rate Markets

The debt ceiling debate in Congress is becoming louder, and markets are beginning to price a premium on U.S. debt by the end of the year. The Treasury is spending down its cash holdings by $1.5 trillion, the lowest level in recent times. The Federal Reserve reverse repo activity is at an all-time high to mop up the Treasury’s cash spending. In November, the Treasury could reduce its record level of coupon issuance, and the Federal Reserve is considering tapering its asset purchases potentially around this same time.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
India
The Independent

Asian shares mixed as virus fears cloud economic outlook

Asian shares were mixed Monday, as fears of further waves of coronavirus outbreaks clouded the economic outlook for the region, tempering gains. Japan s benchmark Nikkei 225 was little changed in afternoon trading, inching up less than 0.1% to 30,254.01 after zigzagging earlier in the day. Australia s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 7,404.30. South Korea's Kospi added 0.2% to 3,131.83. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.7% to 24,360.55, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.6% to 3,591.49.Japan's ruling party holds an election later this week to choose a leader, who is likely to succeed Yoshihide Suga as prime minister...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Stocks open mostly lower as Treasury yields continue rise

Stocks opened mostly lower Monday, with the rate-sensitive tech and communication services sectors under pressure as Treasury yields continued to rise. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 89 points, or 0.3%, at 34,887, while the S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 4,447. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.6% to 14,955. Treasury yields extended a rise that followed last week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, with the rate on the 10-year note briefly topping 1.5%. The 10-year yield remains up 3.3 basis points at 1.493%. Yields and debt prices move in opposite directions.
STOCKS
Reuters

Banks, industrials lift Dow; Tech mega-caps drag Nasdaq lower

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq slipped on Monday as investors swapped technology heavyweights for stocks linked to economic growth amid increasing confidence in a recovery, helping the Dow mark small gains. Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced, with energy (.SPNY) jumping 3.5%, followed by financials (.SPSY) and...
STOCKS
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Asian shares mixed on China developer, virus concerns

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Friday amid concerns over troubled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande and over the pandemic. Japan’s benchmark jumped after reopening from Thursday’s national holiday, but shares were little changed in South Korea and China. On Wall Street, stocks rose broadly for a second day...
WORLD
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
31K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy