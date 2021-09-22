Blues on the Mesa headliner Janiva Magness on success and survival

Given her history, it should come as no surprise that, when seven-time Blues Music Award-winner Janiva Magness set out to record her John Fogerty. tribute album Change in the Weather, she chose to emphasize his more political material. Released just months before the pandemic struck, it features songs like the metaphor-laden “Bad Moon Rising,” which Fogerty wrote the day Richard Nixon was elected president, and “Fortunate Son,” a condemnation of the overly privileged that, much to Fogerty’s dismay, was used by Donald Trump when he would descend from Air Force One.