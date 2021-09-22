CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duluth, MN

Low’s expansion of distortion and dissonance broadens its audience

By Loring Wirbel
Colorado Springs Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Duluth, Minnesota, Mormon couple Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker launched the band Low in the 1990s, it found an immediate cult following thanks to slow time signatures and exquisite vocal harmonies. Within its first decade, Low was adding eerie effects suggesting an undercurrent of anxiety. They recruited producer B.J. Burton to provide extra distortion to Low’s most recent albums, culminating in the new Hey What (Sub Pop). The effect is a heavenly choir delivering scary portents of the Four Horsemen. What’s surprising is the more avant-garde Low gets, the more popular it becomes.

www.csindy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Revolver

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on Witnessing Kurt Cobain, Axl Rose VMAs Clash

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's Black Album with Revolver's Fall Issue bundles featuring limited-edition magazines and deluxe prints from photographer Ross Halfin, Baroness' John Baizley and visual artist Eric Wolfe Sahlsten. Order yours now!. Revolver's new Fall 2021 Issue features an in-depth interview with Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett...
MUSIC
GOBankingRates

The Bestselling Albums of All Time

Music defines certain time periods — but some albums live on longer than others. The bestselling albums of all time might've debuted 20, 30 or 40 years ago, but they're still significant today....
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Duluth, MN
Entertainment
JamBase

Remembering Jimi Hendrix: ‘Purple Haze’ Live Playlist

Jimi Hendrix tragically died 51 years ago today from an accidental overdose. He was 27 years old. Hendrix is widely regarded as the greatest electric guitar player of all time. But he was also a talented songwriter and there aren’t many songs that are more symbolic of Jimi than “Purple Haze.”
MUSIC
MarketRealist

How Music Streaming Platform Audius Pays Its Audience and Listeners

There isn't any denying that artists, musicians, performers, and all-around creatives have felt the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially pertaining to their source of income. While the global pandemic brought immense strife, it also brought forth plenty of innovation. Innovating the music scene, Audius is a music streaming platform that actually rewards both its artists and listeners—here is how.
INTERNET
louisville.edu

UofL’s School of Music reopens performances to audiences

Life changed abruptly in March 2020, but the music never stopped at the University of Louisville School of Music, even without audiences. For the first time in 18 months, live audiences are once more being allowed inside to enjoy performances by the SOM students, faculty and guests. SOM this week...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mccutcheon
Person
Pete Seeger
Person
Kacey Musgraves
ABCNY

Broadway Backstage: The Comeback

Broadway is back! Join Eyewitness News Anchor Michelle Charlesworth and Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Bernadette Peters for a special hour-long preview with "Broadway Backstage: The Comeback."
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Drake Remains No. 1 on Album Chart, Fending Off Debuts From Lil Nas X and NCT 127

Drake held onto the No. 1 spot on the album chart for a third straight week, with premieres for Lil Nas X’s “Montero” and a new one from the K-pop group NCT 127 ultimately posing little threat in the face of still-dominant numbers for the blockbuster “Certified Lover Boy.” Drake’s album had 168,200 album-equivalent units for the week, down from 232,400 in week 2 and 595,300 in its debut week. While full album sales for “Certified Lover Boy” in the latest frame were a negligible 1,800, the Drake record continues to be a streaming monster, with another 208.4 million streams in...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distortion#Dissonance#Horse#Mormon#New Noteworthy
Colorado Springs Independent

Blues on the Mesa headliner Janiva Magness on success and survival

Given her history, it should come as no surprise that, when seven-time Blues Music Award-winner Janiva Magness set out to record her John Fogerty. tribute album Change in the Weather, she chose to emphasize his more political material. Released just months before the pandemic struck, it features songs like the metaphor-laden “Bad Moon Rising,” which Fogerty wrote the day Richard Nixon was elected president, and “Fortunate Son,” a condemnation of the overly privileged that, much to Fogerty’s dismay, was used by Donald Trump when he would descend from Air Force One.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Rolling Stone

See Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Pretenders at Ohana Festival

Eddie Vedder kicked off his annual Ohana Festival Friday with a set filled with covers of songs by R.E.M., the Pretenders, and Prince, as well as his recent solo single “Long Way.” Kings of Leon were originally scheduled to headline Friday night at the Vedder-founded festival in Dana Point, California’s Doheny State Beach, but the Followill clan returned home to be with their ailing mother Betty Ann Murphy; she died Friday, the band revealed. Vedder served as the replacement headliner Friday — he’ll also headline Saturday night at the fest, with Pearl Jam playing Sunday — and the singer sent his condolences...
DANA POINT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Colorado Springs Independent

All Pikes Peak Reads

The weather should be perfect this Friday, Sept. 24, for the All Pikes Peak Reads kickoff outdoors at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center (30 W. Dale St., tinyurl.com/21-appr). Drop by from 5 to 7 p.m. to learn about this year’s community read titles, hear a reading by Finna author Nate Marshall, create a graphic novel storyboard and more.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Santa Cruz Sentinel

‘Heisenberg’ holds audience’s attention

The full title of “Heisenberg: The Uncertainty Principle,” now playing at Jewel Theatre Company in Santa Cruz through Oct. 10, offers some valuable insight into this thoughtful, provocative production. And, with two exquisite actors like Erika Schindele and Paul Whitworth playing the only two characters in “Heisenberg,” the 90-plus minute...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Current

New ‘Mountain Stage’ host upholds show’s traditions for a growing audience

Kathy Mattea knows that one aim of public radio’s Mountain Stage is to share the culture of West Virginia with the rest of the country. “One of the ways that I make decisions in my life is to decide if it is being of service to something that I value in the world,” Mattea said. “I think Mountain Stage is important. I think a platform for artists to be heard is important. I think bringing West Virginia culture to the rest of the country in a more authentic form, rather than the cliche version, is important.”
TV & VIDEOS
Colorado Springs Independent

Theater: Coming this fall

The Not-So-Late Show Coffee Shop Pop-Up, Episode 3: “2-Ply or Bust!” Thursday, Oct. 21, 7-9 p.m., Third Space Coffee, 5670 N. Academy Blvd., pay-what-you-can tickets available at awakencreative.org/events. An Arts Month 2021 event, see artsoctober.com for info. The Not-So-Late Show, Episode 4, Thursday, Nov. 18, 7-9 p.m., Third Space Coffee, pay-what-you-can tickets available at awakencreative.org/events.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy