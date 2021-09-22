Low’s expansion of distortion and dissonance broadens its audience

When the Duluth, Minnesota, Mormon couple Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker launched the band Low in the 1990s, it found an immediate cult following thanks to slow time signatures and exquisite vocal harmonies. Within its first decade, Low was adding eerie effects suggesting an undercurrent of anxiety. They recruited producer B.J. Burton to provide extra distortion to Low’s most recent albums, culminating in the new Hey What (Sub Pop). The effect is a heavenly choir delivering scary portents of the Four Horsemen. What’s surprising is the more avant-garde Low gets, the more popular it becomes.