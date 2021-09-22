Poetry & Prose: Coming this fall

Oquossoc- Fall, in all its colorful splendor, is the perfect time for a “Road Trip” through western Maine. To add to that motivation, on Saturday, Sept. 18th the grounds of the Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc will feature over 30 vendor booths for the Fall Fest Art, Craft and Antique Show. The Show runs from 10-4pm but consider arriving early as there are sure to be some bargains available. So, grab Mother & pack up the buggy! You can check out the trees beginning to “color up”, take in the Museum, and enjoy 20% off in the gift shop. The friendly vendors on the grounds will be looking to reduce their inventories in this last outdoor event of the season, so expect bargains galore! This may be the perfect time to get some early Christmas Shopping out of the way or to just treat yourself. Live Music featuring “The Shape Shifters” offering up selections of blues & rock will bring a festive air to the grounds as well.

