Poetry & Prose: Coming this fall

By Mary Jo Meade
Colorado Springs Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolitary wordsmiths stayed busy during the pandemic, but many of the region’s literary group activities got pushed to Zoom. Good news, though — there’s a roster of face-to-face events scheduled for fall. (Find more writers at tinyurl.com/ppld-wri-group.) Poetry719. Pandemic restrictions permitting, Poetry719’s We Do Stuff festival will run Oct. 20-24...

ncf.edu

Taroko Poetry Party

Join Writer-in-Residence Eric Blix and Visiting Assistant Professor of Creative Writing Emily Carr for a Taroko Poetry Party. Together, we’ll learn simple ways to manipulate existing code to create new poems. Then, we’ll remix original poems using a poetry generator. You’ll need a computer to participate, so please bring a laptop.
SARASOTA, FL
hppr.org

Meandering Poetry and Rivers

I’m Denise Low reading poems about rivers as part of The Radio Readers Book Club’s 2021 Fall Read Rivers – Meandering Meaning. William Stafford captures the mystery of rivers in his poetry, especially this poem about wintery rivers:. what I have done is my life... I’m Denise Low reading poems...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Woven among poetry

Synchronicity has had a lot to do with the publication of Annette Sandrock’s book of poetry, “Labyrinth.” Like the maze from Greek mythology that Sandrock chose as a title, the evolution of the book has many twists and turns. A series of fortuitous coincidences led to the book being published...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thefulcrum.us

Music, Poetry & Arts

Molineaux is president/CEO of the Bridge Alliance Education Fund, and Nevins is its co-founder and board chairman. They are co-publishers of The Fulcrum. In May 2021, when we took over as publishers of The Fulcrum, we were thrilled to have the opportunity to build upon the successes of the first two years. We told you then that The Fulcrum has the potential to serve an important role in acknowledging our differences as a nation in order to strengthen the bonds among us.
MUSIC
Colorado Springs Independent

Visual arts: Coming this fall

Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St., 719-358-7788, bar-kco.com. Monthly art curated by Joshua Coates. Featuring artists Andi Drobny in September, Muji Rieger in October, Isaiah Reed in November and Robert Grey in December. 45 Degree Gallery, 2528 W. Colorado Ave., Suite B., 719-434-1214, 45degreegallery.com. Pottery Palooza, a special Art Walk event...
VISUAL ART
Colorado Springs Independent

Theater: Coming this fall

The Not-So-Late Show Coffee Shop Pop-Up, Episode 3: “2-Ply or Bust!” Thursday, Oct. 21, 7-9 p.m., Third Space Coffee, 5670 N. Academy Blvd., pay-what-you-can tickets available at awakencreative.org/events. An Arts Month 2021 event, see artsoctober.com for info. The Not-So-Late Show, Episode 4, Thursday, Nov. 18, 7-9 p.m., Third Space Coffee, pay-what-you-can tickets available at awakencreative.org/events.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
southseattleemerald.com

PONGO POETRY: Fork in the Road

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Children & Family Justice Center (CFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CFJC residents are Youth of Color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special bi-monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To learn more about Pongo’s work and hear directly from its youth writers, register for “Speaking Volumes,” Pongo’s second annual fall celebration.
KING COUNTY, WA
nybooks.com

Teaching Great Poetry to Children

We hope you enjoyed this free article. Kenneth Koch (1925–2002) was Professor of English at Columbia. During his lifetime, Koch published at least thirty volumes of poetry and plays. He was also the author of a novel, The Red Robins; two books on teaching poetry writing to children, Wishes, Lies, and Dreams and Rose, Where Did You Get That Red?; and I Never Told Anybody: Teaching Poetry Writing in a Nursing Home.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
franklinis.com

THERAPEUTICS FALL FESTIVAL COMING IN OCTOBER

Activities, Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Living, Sports & Rec. The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department’s (WCPR) Therapeutics Division hosts a variety of recreation programs on an ongoing basis for children, adolescents, young adults and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. One of the most popular programs, is our...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
kalw.org

Binah: Francine Prose’s The Vixen

Prose’s latest, historical fiction novel is The Vixen. She is joined in conversation by Holly Firfer. David Kwan is the editor and producer of Binah, featuring remarkable artists and thinkers who’ve come to speak at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco as part of their Arts & Ideas program.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sun-Journal

Fall Fest Coming to Grounds of Outdoor Heritage Museum

Oquossoc- Fall, in all its colorful splendor, is the perfect time for a “Road Trip” through western Maine. To add to that motivation, on Saturday, Sept. 18th the grounds of the Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc will feature over 30 vendor booths for the Fall Fest Art, Craft and Antique Show. The Show runs from 10-4pm but consider arriving early as there are sure to be some bargains available. So, grab Mother & pack up the buggy! You can check out the trees beginning to “color up”, take in the Museum, and enjoy 20% off in the gift shop. The friendly vendors on the grounds will be looking to reduce their inventories in this last outdoor event of the season, so expect bargains galore! This may be the perfect time to get some early Christmas Shopping out of the way or to just treat yourself. Live Music featuring “The Shape Shifters” offering up selections of blues & rock will bring a festive air to the grounds as well.
MUSIC
Colorado Springs Independent

Food imitates art imitates life

A collaboration between Chef Brother Luck and curator Joshua Coates (below) will combine two creative forms, fine art and food, in a new monthly event. The Studio, Luck’s new multifunctional space above Lucky Dumpling (332 E. Colorado Ave.), functions primarily as a private dining venue. For this particular event, it works to foster a more intimate and exclusive experience; dinners are limited to just 20 guests.
VISUAL ART
Colorado Springs Independent

SPKTR by Daniel Donche Jr., aka Janden Hale

“I have a problem creatively,” says artist-writer-filmmaker Daniel Donche Jr. “I want to do it all.” Now, he’s found something he’s ready to commit to: a monthly book series called SPKTR. With an extensive background in graphic design, Donche has a skill set that lends itself to book publishing. Every...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
southseattleemerald.com

POETRY: New Socks

Connecting our experience to our community, our heart. The story illuminating the long night’s dark. Parables reminding each other to play our parts. Social technologies improving our quality of life. Knowledge shared with the new generations. Outpacing our environment’s many variations. Growth exponential. Unknown potential. Masses reverential. Crisis existential. Hacked...
KING COUNTY, WA
Lake County News

American Life in Poetry: URN

Dorianne Laux is one of our treasured poets. Her elegant poems grow out of the familiar. “Urn” is beautifully inventive in the way she connects the moment of uneasy childlike delight in the inexplicable “magic” of a light switch (“I didn’t know/ where the light went”), with her struggle to face mortality.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Michigan Daily

Poetry, storytelling and identity: Ross School of Business kicks off “Coming Out Week”

Monday night marked the kickoff of this year’s Ross School of Business Coming Out Week, a weeklong series at the Business School centered around LGBTQ+ history and overcoming adversity. This year’s theme was “We Find a Way,” inspired by a scene in Hulu’s limited series “Little Fires Everywhere.” The series is based on the book with the same title written by Celeste Ng, a University of Michigan alum.
ENTERTAINMENT
Wicked Local

North Andover Fall Festival coming this weekend

North Andover’s annual Fall Festival will make a triumphant return this weekend. The festival, hosted by the North Andover Merchants Association, will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the North Andover Old Town Common. The Fall Festival was cancelled last year due to the...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Niagara Gazette

Walk the Falls coming up on Saturday

The Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative will host its fifth annual Walk the Falls event on Saturday. The event will once again be held in person, after converting to a virtual event last year. Participants are invited to walk, run, or bike the simple loop route, which will start...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Colorado Springs Independent

All Pikes Peak Reads

The weather should be perfect this Friday, Sept. 24, for the All Pikes Peak Reads kickoff outdoors at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center (30 W. Dale St., tinyurl.com/21-appr). Drop by from 5 to 7 p.m. to learn about this year’s community read titles, hear a reading by Finna author Nate Marshall, create a graphic novel storyboard and more.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

