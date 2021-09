Fall is upon as. It’s a time for apple and pumpkin picking, trick or treats and painting our favorite memories. The Art Department of the Community Club of Garden City and Hempstead is now offering its well- received art class, Life Through Art, for all budding as well as seasoned artists. This is a six-week workshop starting, Thursday, October 7 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and is offered only to members of the Community Club. If you have ever had the desire to draw or paint, there is no better time than now to do so. This art class lends itself well to the current situation, since tables are kept socially distant and masks can be worn according to personal preference. Painting is very therapeutic and the camaraderie that develops while learning lasts forever.

GARDEN CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO