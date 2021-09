As buildings, vehicles and other energy consumers transition to electricity, rapidly scaling energy capacity will be necessary to meet the needs of future economic growth in Arkansas and the rest of the United States. Access to combustible fuels has become more difficult (as evidenced by natural gas in Arkansas over the past two decades) while prices for solar, wind and, increasingly, battery storage continue to drop. This transition to electrification continues to require strategic investments and policy decisions to maintain an affordable and resilient energy sector.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 8 DAYS AGO