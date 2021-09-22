Thirty years of Ormao Dance Company

REDi Dance Co. will be hosting virtual dance workshops during the week of September 23rd to 26th for teen artists who want to learn new skills and spend time creating! Participants will choreograph their own dances, take classes with professional dance artists and develop self-care practices. From Thursday through Saturday, participants will take online classes via Zoom and will celebrate in-person with REDi Dance Company on Sunday September 26th at the Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance (outdoors). This final in-person workshop day will include a dance party, a chance to create and share choreography and special guest performers. Our hybrid program was designed with safety in mind in light of Covid-19.

BRONX, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO