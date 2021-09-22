CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Thirty years of Ormao Dance Company

By Anna Fiorino
Colorado Springs Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrmao Dance Company & School has 30 candles on the cake this year, and you’re all invited to the party — a professional modern dance performance in October. Ormao actually originated as a dance company, says artistic and executive director Janet Johnson: “I wasn’t necessarily interested in having a school [at the time]. It just sort of snowballed after that.” Over the last three decades, Ormao has expanded its reach; in addition to company performances, it offers a full array of classes and is involved with various community engagement projects.

Colorado Springs Independent

Dance: Coming this fall

All At Once, five original modern dance works featuring guest dancers and choreographers — including FLOCK (Alice Klock & Florian Lochner), Ila M Conoley, Mollie Wolf, Janet Johnson and Kailani Dobson — in honor of Ormao Dance Company’s 30th birthday. Oct. 15-16 and 22-23, 7:30 p.m., at Ormao’s Black Box Theater, 10 S. Spruce St.. Limited seating, watch the website for ticket availability; masks required; 719-471-9759, ormaodance.org.
THEATER & DANCE
Colorado Springs Independent

Celebrate Arts Month!

Maybe it’s because we’ve spent so much time alone, had to wait so long to enjoy art together as a community? But this year’s list of Arts Month offerings feels almost like too much. From stories around the campfire at the Heller Center, to the Indie Spirit Film Festival, to...
CELEBRATIONS

