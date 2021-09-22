Thirty years of Ormao Dance Company
Ormao Dance Company & School has 30 candles on the cake this year, and you’re all invited to the party — a professional modern dance performance in October. Ormao actually originated as a dance company, says artistic and executive director Janet Johnson: “I wasn’t necessarily interested in having a school [at the time]. It just sort of snowballed after that.” Over the last three decades, Ormao has expanded its reach; in addition to company performances, it offers a full array of classes and is involved with various community engagement projects.www.csindy.com
