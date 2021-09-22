CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Air Force considers buying the E-7 Wedgetail

Cover picture for the articleThe US Air Force (USAF) is considering the Boeing E-7 Wedgetail to replace its fleet of Boeing E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft. “The E-7 is a good platform,” General Charles Brown, chief of staff of the USAF, said during the Air Force Association’s Air Space Cyber conference on 21 September. “It is something we are considering.”

Charles Brown
