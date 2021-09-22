CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Su Kaiden Cho: Reclaiming identity through art

By Anna Fiorino
Colorado Springs Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGallery owner Lauren Ciborowski asked Su Kaiden Cho three times to show at The Modbo. “She was like, ‘I don’t usually ask any artist three times.’ I feel like it really pushed me to give her the proposal, and I’m grateful to have that support,” says Cho, who is nominated for Best Artist in the Indy’s Best of 2021. His upcoming exhibit, I was, I am, I will be, opening Friday, Oct. 1, features paintings, sculptural paintings (3D art) and installation artwork; these are pieces Cho has been working on over the last couple years.

