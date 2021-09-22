CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Bamboo Airways signs $2 billion GEnx engine deal

By In association with CFM
Flight Global.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVietnamese carrier Bamboo Airways has selected GE Aviation’s GEnx engines to power its Boeing 787-9 aircraft, in a contract valued at close to $2 billion. The agreement was inked on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and witnessed by Vietnamese president Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the carrier states. It...

www.flightglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Navy continues Block III Super Hornet testing, accepts first new production jet

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– The U.S. Navy accepted delivery of the first new-production Block III F/A-18 Super Hornet on Aug. 31. The first of 78 new Super Hornets built by The Boeing Company was ferried to Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23 at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, for continued developmental […] The post Navy continues Block III Super Hornet testing, accepts first new production jet appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Air Astana to introduce Kazakhstan’s first full-flight simulator

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana is to acquire its first full-flight simulator through an agreement for an Airbus A320 device manufactured by L3Harris. The simulator is scheduled to be delivered to the airline in the second half of next year. It will support a new pilot-training centre for the carrier – and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Meggitt in C919 engine component support pact with China Southern

UK-based aerospace company Meggitt has signed a component support contract with China Southern Airlines Group for CFM’s Leap-1C engine parts. The three-year agreement, signed at the 2021 edition of Airshow China in Zhuhai, will see Meggitt provide warehousing and logistics support to China Southern Airlines Group Import and Export Trading.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Emirates unveils full-fuselage A380 scheme to promote Dubai Expo

Emirates has unveiled a striking full-fuselage scheme on one of its Airbus A380s, intended to promote the Expo 2020 event in Dubai. While Emirates has previously featured promotional designs on its aircraft, including a series of Expo 2020 liveries on A380s and Boeing 777s two years ago, it has normally retained the anchor characteristics of the airline’s corporate colours.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ho Chi Minh
Flight Global.com

EasyJet achieves 93% take-up during £1.2bn rights issue

UK budget carrier EasyJet has received a 93% acceptance for the new £1.2 billion share issue the airline detailed in early September. EasyJet says it received valid acceptances for 280.2 million new shares out of the 301.2 million offered during the 31-for-47 issue. The shares had been priced at £4.10.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Airshow China sees J-16D, indigeniously-powered J-20 make show debuts

The Shenyang J-16D electronic warfare (EW) aircraft and a Chengdu J-20 fighter with an indigenous engine have made their debuts at Airshow China in Zhuhai. The J-16D is understood to perform a similar role to the Boeing EA-18G Growler in the electronic attack role. 1/4. The aircraft is on static...
WORLD
Flight Global.com

SAA and Kenya Airways ink pact eyeing pan-African co-operation

Kenya Airways and South African Airways have struck a preliminary co-operation deal with a longer-term view of launching a pan-African airline group. The two African carriers signed the memorandum in Johannesburg today, in a move which they hope will assist the operators’ post-Covid recovery but also longer-term co-operation plans. SAA...
INDUSTRY
worldairlinenews.com

Qatar Airways Group reports a yearly net loss of QAR14.9 billion (U.S. $4.1 billion)

Qatar Airways Group has published its Annual Report for 2020/21, covering a challenging year with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic causing extensive loss of traffic and revenues as part of a pattern seen across the global aviation industry. Despite the difficulties, Qatar Airways Group proves that rising to the challenge is nothing new for the airline and its subsidiaries, projecting the Group’s strength, resilience, and commitment.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft Engines#Genx#Vietnamese#Ge Aviation#Cfm#Cirium#Bamboo Airways
Flight Global.com

Boeing wins multibillion dollar contract to sustain global C-17 Globemaster III fleet

The US Air Force (USAF) awarded Boeing a multibillion-dollar contract to sustain the worldwide fleet of C-17 Globemaster III strategic transports over the next 10 years. The contract runs through May 2031 and has a maximum value of $23.8 billion, if all options are exercised, the US Department of Defense says on 27 September. The US government granted Boeing an initial $3.46 billion contract to kick off the programme.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Mental_Floss

Can an Average Passenger Actually Be Talked Through Landing a Plane in an Emergency?

Some people are born great, and others have greatness thrust upon them. And there are few thrustings-upon more dramatic than the disaster-movie scenario of an airliner’s flight crew being stricken and a non-pilot having to take the wheel and land the plane. It's typically depicted as being as simple as getting some instructions from the tower and setting the plane down on the runway—but is that how it would really go down?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Monthly

The French Sub Deal: A Mercedes With a Fiat Engine at a Rolls-Royce Price

Once more obeying the old cliché, the Western alliance is in disarray, this time over Australia’s breaking its contract to buy French submarines in favor of a U.S.-UK proposal. Weapons contract cancellations between countries happen all the time—Canada canceled its order for U.S. F-35 aircraft—but in this case, France took a step unprecedented in 240 years of American-French relations, withdrawing its ambassador while suspending defense talks with Britain.
CARS
Flight Global.com

C919 reportedly faces delays over tightened US export rules

The Comac C919 narrowbody programme appears to have hit a roadblock, months before its targeted service entry. A 27 September report from Reuters, citing unnamed sources, says the programme — touted to be a homegrown competitor to Airbus’ A320 family and Boeing’s 737 programme — faces the likelihood of missing “certification and production targets”, amid stricter US export rules.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Qatar Airways says losses reach $4.1 billion amid pandemic

Qatar Airways announced on Monday that it suffered a more than $4 billion loss in revenues over the last year, as lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for long-haul travel. The major loss, which the state-owned airline largely attributed to the grounding of its Airbus A380 and A330 wide-body jets, highlights the dramatic toll of the pandemic on the industry. Even so, the airline reported an increase in earnings to $1.6 billion before taxes and other costs compared to the previous year. The long-haul carrier based in the energy-rich Gulf Arab state of Qatar nonetheless praised its resilience in the face of the fast-spreading virus variants still racing around the globe, noting that its operational loss of $288 million stood at 7% less than the year before. The airline acknowledged receiving a $3 billion lifeline from the Qatari government as it struggled with virus restrictions. The other two biggest carriers in the region that depend on lucrative long-haul routes, Dubai-based Emirates and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, also posted significant losses over the past year.
INDUSTRY
Flight Global.com

CFM signs Leap-1A engine support agreement with Air Travel

CFM International has signed engine support contracts with two Chinese carriers for its Leap-1A powerplant, which power the Airbus A320neo family fleet. The enginemaker, a joint venture between GE Aviation and Safran, inked a long-term aftermarket agreement with Changsha-based carrier Air Travel at the 2021 edition of Airshow China held in Zhuhai.
INDUSTRY
Flight Global.com

Airbus Helicopters tests battery power for emergency landings

Airbus Helicopters has begun flight tests of a battery-based electric back-up system (EBS), which will boost safety in light-single helicopters by providing up to 30s of power in the event of an engine failure. Carried out in conjunction with France’s DGAC civil aviation regulator, the evaluations have been performed with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Knafaim charts course for Cyprus’s Tus after investment agreement

Israeli investor Knafaim Holdings is expecting to concentrate initially on services to Mediterranean destinations from Israel and Cyprus, after completing its acquisition of a 49.9% shareholding in Tus Airways. Its Global Knafaim Leasing arm is looking at the possibility of leasing “one or two” Airbus A330s to the carrier following...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Embraer pitches turboprop concept to US regional airlines

Embraer pitched its next-generation turboprop concept to regional airline executives during a 27 September event, saying such an aircraft could replace the hundreds of old 50-seat jets still operating in US fleets. The Brazilian airframe’s vice-president of aviation in the Americas Mark Neely made his comments during the Regional Airline...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Travel Weekly

A380 grounding deepens Qatar Airways losses

Qatar Airways sunk to a loss of $4.1 billion as the pandemic forced the Gulf carrier to endure one of the most difficult years in its history. More than half of the losses – $2.3 billion – came from the grounding of its fleet of Airbus A380 superjumbos and A330 widebody aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy