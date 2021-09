The Sussex Academy soccer squad powered to a 6-0 win over the Ravens Sept. 14 at Sussex Tech. The Seahawks move to 3-0 on the season, while the Ravens are now 0-2. Seahawks senior Michael Daniello scored three times and had two assists in the game. Junior Justin Mendoza hit the twine twice, while freshman Andres Romero scored a goal and had two assists. Freshman Keenan Williams also had an assist.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 13 DAYS AGO