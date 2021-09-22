CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PAL files petition for local recognition of Chapter 11 rulings

Cover picture for the articlePhilippine Airlines has filed a petition with a local court to “recognise formally” the Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection process currently being heard in New York. The airline states in a 22 September stock exchange filing that it filed the petition with a Pasay City court, confirming a news report from business publication BusinessWorld.

