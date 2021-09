Florida State coach Mike Norvell delivered a passionate and emotional response to a question about his message to recruits during Monday's press conference. The Seminoles, off to their first 0-4 start since 1974, are "not where anybody wanted to be," which is something Norvell mentioned when asked about what he was telling recruits about the growth of the program being beyond wins and losses. Pushed for further comment on if he could sell growth to perspective players, Norvell gave a fiery response about the culture he's trying to establish and the sort of recruit he wants at FSU:

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO