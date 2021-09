Falcons DB coach Jeff Hoke says that the team continues to improve in the defensive backfield and specifically mentioned rookie S Richie Grant. “The thing they’ve done is that they’ve kept working and they’ve kept getting better every week,” Hoke said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “That’s why it’s so much fun to work with this group because they take a great approach to how they go (after it) every day whether if it’s in the meetings or on the practice field. You can see improvement from day to day, week to week with the group. That’s really encouraging.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO