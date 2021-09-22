Two new faces at Colorado Ballet Society

In August, Colorado Ballet Society welcomed Dex Honea as its new executive director and Kate Walsh Honea as its new artistic director. Both are instructors and former professional dancers. “We respect everything that Ms. Patty [CBS founder Patricia Hoffman] built for this community and for the families here,” says Kate....
The Colorado Blues Showdown (The CBS IBC) will be a one day event at the Buffalo Rose on September 26. Doors will open at noon and the competition will start at 1pm. $15 at the door, all entry fees go to the winning acts. The order of competitors is as follows:
Christiano: The deputy director and curator of public practice at the Smart Museum of Art at the University of Chicago, a title which is — I’ve counted — only five characters longer than my soon-to-be title at the Fine Arts Center. One day, I will have a short and succinct title at an institution that has a short and succinct title, but today is not that day.
Madison Brown, 16, loves to dance. "My normal schedule I usually dance Mondays to Fridays and then five days rehearsals sometimes. And I am currently staying from 10:15am to 7:30pm. And I'm dancing roughly like six and a half hours out of the day," she said. Her hard work is...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Special Olympics Colorado (SOCO), Colorado’s premier sports organization for individuals with intellectual disabilities, is hosting the first Plane Pull fundraiser in Colorado Springs at the National Museum of WWII Aviation, 775 Aviation Way this Saturday at 10 a.m. An annual fan-favorite among supporters of Special Olympics Colorado, the Plane Pull
The post Special Olympics Colorado to host brand new plane pull in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
If you're tired of trekking the same trails over and over, here's some good news. Hikers and bikers in Fort Collins now have two new trails to hit, while the weather is still mild, that is. Lory State Park in Fort Collins now has two new trails that the Trail...
Hayden Harris, 7, of Franklin and Lina Sharp, 9, of Brentwood will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, September 18 as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. The one-hour video. of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens, and adults with...
The weather should be perfect this Friday, Sept. 24, for the All Pikes Peak Reads kickoff outdoors at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center (30 W. Dale St., tinyurl.com/21-appr). Drop by from 5 to 7 p.m. to learn about this year’s community read titles, hear a reading by Finna author Nate Marshall, create a graphic novel storyboard and more.
You’ll officially be the FAC theatre’s producing artistic director in December. What will a day in the life of Pirronne look like?. Yousefzadeh: I suspect that [I’ll] be spending time reading plays for potential consideration for an upcoming season, talking to the creative lead artists for an upcoming production about their design process or their needs in the rehearsal room, meeting with the staff to make sure that we are all on the same page about not only the values from which we’re operating but the nuts and bolts of artistic producing. And getting to know the community, getting to know the students and faculty at the college, the longtime subscribers of the FAC, and hopefully new communities and constituencies that we can engage through meaningful partnership and through transformative programming to make the FAC a home and a community center for them as well.
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Thousands flocked to the Adams County Fairgrounds for the 8th Annual Denver American Indian Festival over the weekend. After a year and a half of not being able to have in-person events because of pandemic, this year’s festival felt more crucial than ever in keeping indigenous culture alive. The event included dancers, storytellers, food, and vendors.
(credit: CBS)
For many of the native vendors, the festival was the first event since the pandemic started that they were able to go out to sell some of their crafts. A few of the vendors told CBS4’s Marissa Armas that the...
NEW YORK CITY -- The curtains are drawn, the stage is set, and the spotlights are on a new generation of dancers taking over the performing arts world. With Broadway reopening and in-person performances returning, a group of ballerinas are sharing their plans for transforming the classical ballet image into a body-positive, diverse, and inclusive artform.
NEW YORK CITY, New York -- Three Houston women have been charged after police say they assaulted a New York City hostess when they were asked to show proof of vaccination to eat inside a restaurant. Video shows the fight involving the three tourists at Carmine's Restaurant in Manhattan's Upper...
BRIAN Laundrie's social media posts reveal he was researching supplies for a stint in the wild that could help him survive for months. Gabby Petito's missing fiance shared images of ways to pack a backpack and camping hacks to his Pinterest page in the months before he disappeared. It comes...
A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
Shania Twain looked more in love than ever when she attended the Zurich Film Festival on a rare outing with her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud. The couple enjoyed a date on Thursday evening at the premiere of foreign language film Und morgen seid ihr tot (And Tomorrow We'll Be Dead). Shania...
John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
The lack of donations to a GoFundMe organized by comedian and actor Anthony "A.J." Johnson's widow Lexis Jones Mason has promoted her to describe disingenuous condolences and undelivered promises for money as "fake love."
There are over three dozen known ghost towns in the state of Washington, although quite a few of them have little more remaining than empty land and distant memories. Govan is no exception, really: an old schoolhouse, a post office, and a couple of houses are all that’s left of this once-thriving ranching community. However, […]
The post This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past appeared first on Only In Your State.
The art world and the sports world have combined to bring two new teachers to Rock Hills Junior-Senior High School - McKenzy Havenstein, a new art teacher, and her husband, Sawyer Havenstein, the new district activities and athletics director. Sawyer stayed in a camper owned by Mr. Meyers, the school's...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Ballet has a new home for the first time in 63 years. The $30 million project in Walnut Hills has been nearly two years in the making. The hope with its competition is that Cincinnati Ballet can bring the best dancers from around the world to the Queen City.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new museum is celebrating one of the buffalo’s oldest neighborhoods. The Black Rock Historical Society opened its new home on Amherst Street Thursday night. The new building houses a number of exhibits telling the neighborhood’s history including its importance in the War of 1812 and the construction of the Erie Canal.
Comments / 0