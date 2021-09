Sept 22 (Reuters) - Vaccine producer Serum Institute of India will invest 50 million pounds ($68.24 million) in Oxford Biomedica, one of the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for drug major AstraZeneca, the British cell therapy firm said on Wednesday.

$1 = 0.7327 pounds Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips