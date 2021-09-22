How AI Affects the Accounting Industry

Since the introduction of wireless internet and the widespread use of hand-held devices, we have not quite felt the critical impact of technology on business like we have over the past year in the global pandemic. When personal connections became distant, when commerce at the storefront suddenly froze, and the office boardroom remained empty during Monday morning staff meetings, a new type of normal settled the world as technology closed the gaps and met the needs of people and businesses everywhere. What may have once felt cumbersome or confusing suddenly became required and rewarding. Today, the ‘tech-scared’ are ‘tech-savvy,’ and this trend for business owners and executives is here to stay. Now that we’ve arrived at this place of welcoming newer technologies to enhance client/ customer experience with our businesses, two of our favorite tech experts sit down with us to share how to capitalize on the opportunities of 2021.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 23 HOURS AGO