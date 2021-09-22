CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple, Google raise new concerns by yanking Russian app

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE, BARBARA ORTUTAY
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERKELEY, Calif. -- Big Tech companies that operate around the globe have long promised to obey local laws and to protect civil rights while doing business. But when Apple and Google capitulated to Russian demands and removed a political-opposition app from their local app stores, it raised worries that two of the world's most successful companies are more comfortable bowing to undemocratic edicts - and maintaining a steady flow of profits - than upholding the rights of their users.

www.dailyherald.com

AFP

Mali approaches 'Russian private companies,' slams France at UN

Mali has asked private Russian companies to boost security, Russia's foreign minister confirmed Saturday, as the Malian leader accused France of abandoning the conflict-ridden country by preparing a large troop drawdown. Russian paramilitaries, private-security instructors and companies have grown increasingly influential in Africa in recent years, particularly in the conflict-ridden Central African Republic, where the United Nations has accused Wagner contractors of committing abuses.
ECONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Lawsuit Alleges Facebook Paid $4.9 Billion to Protect Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook is in dire straits these days. The Federal Trade Commission thinks the company is too big, monopolistic, cares little for individual privacy, and must be split into Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Adding to their woes is a lawsuit from its own shareholders that alleges that the company paid excessive fines to shield the founder CEO from deposition, Politico reported.
INTERNET
theregister.com

Apple, Google yank opposition voting strategy app from Russian software stores

A tactical-voting app built by allies of Vladimir Putin’s jailed political opponent Alexei Navalny is now unavailable in Russian Apple and Google app stores following threats from the Kremlin. According to state-owned news agency TASS, Russian lawmaker Andrei Klimov told reporters on Thursday that the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office sent...
CELL PHONES
mediaite.com

Google, Apple Block Voting App for Russian Opposition Party on Election Day

Apple and Google removed an application for Russia’s opposition party from their online stores on Friday, just hours before the country’s voters headed to the polls. The “Navalny” app, created by associates of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, aimed to help voters determine which candidates in the country’s 225 electoral districts were most likely to defeat those affiliated with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia Party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wmleader.com

Apple and Google remove Navalny voting app under Russian government pressure

Apple and Google have removed jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s voting app from the iOS and Android stores under pressure from the government. The New York Times reports that the removal followed threats to criminally prosecute company employees within Russia. A spokesperson for Russian president Vladimir Putin told reporters...
CELL PHONES
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs.

