Apple, Google raise new concerns by yanking Russian app

TikTok touted that it has surpassed 1 billion monthly active users, representing a 45 percent increase compared to last year, the company said on Monday. The video-sharing platform, owned by ByteDance, last hit 689 million monthly active users in July 2020. Earlier this year, TikTok also surpassed more than 3 million downloads of its app, making it the fifth non-game app after WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Facebook and Instagram to make that achievement, according to the analytics firm Sensor Tower. “On behalf of the TikTok team, I want to say thank you,” TikTok COO Vanessa Pappas said. “Wherever you are in the world, we definitely couldn’t do this without you.” In contrast, Facebook disclosed 2.9 billion monthly active users as of the end of June. And, while not a direct comparison, Twitter said it had 206 million monetizable daily active users, as of its latest earnings results in July.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 21 HOURS AGO