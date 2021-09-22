Steelers Rookies Pack Meals At Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several Steelers rookies spent their afternoon on Tuesday slinging food instead of slinging footballs.

They were at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank packing thousands of meals.

Those meals will benefit seniors, families, and kids across the Pittsburgh area.

The Steelers said it’s important for the rookies to recognize they’re part of the team: Pittsburgh.

That includes a big commitment to being part of the community as a whole.

“We’ve been doing food distributions, especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas,” said Blayre Holmes Davis, the Steelers’ Director of Community Relations. “Coach Tomlin has done one, as well as Cam Heyward, so we’re just happy that our rookies are here being introduced to the legacy of the Steelers and our partnerships that we’ve had for a really long time.”

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s CEO says the need for food is as strong as ever as people continue to deal with the pandemic and unemployment.