Newton volleyball falls to 15th-ranked Norwalk

Aurora Nehring

NORWALK — Playing without its best player, Newton’s volleyball team couldn’t keep up with Class 4A No. 15 Norwalk on Tuesday night.

The visiting Cardinals played tough in the first set but ultimately fell to the Warriors 25-20, 25-14, 25-10 during Little Hawkeye Conference play.

Kadance Ahn did not play because of an injury. She entered the night with twice as many kills as the next best on the team and also leads the squad in digs.

“Our passing broke down and we allowed too many runs in the second and third sets,” Newton volleyball coach Heidi Woollums said. “We took care of passing in the first set, and the scores reflect that.”

Emma Rogers

Aurora Nehring continued her strong play at the net as she finished with seven kills and two blocks. Emma Rogers had four kills and two blocks, Audrey Rausch finished with three kills and four digs and Macy Lampe chipped in 18 assists and two digs.

Chloe Rorabaugh and Delaney Woollums filled in for the injured Ahn. Delaney Woollums tallied three kills and three digs in her varsity debut and Rorabaugh added two kills.

“Chloe and Delaney stepped up and did a good job filling in with one day of practice beforehand,” Coach Woollums said. “Aurora Nehring made smart plays at the net. Her and Emma Rogers got their hands on a lot of attacks. As a team, we blocked more than we have in a while.”

Chloe Swank

Chloe Swank finished with three kills and a team-best six digs and Emily Wermager chipped in two digs. The Cardinals (5-11 overall, 0-4 in conference play) were 46-of-50 in serves with Delaney Woollums serving 10-of-10, Lampe going 8-of-8 and Hailey Sumpter finishing 7-of-7. Swank was successful seven of her eight serves.

Norwalk improved to 12-9 overall and 2-2 in LHC matches.