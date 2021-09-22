CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter, IA

Baxter’s Tuhn runs to win at West Marshall

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 6 days ago
Baxter senior Elie Tuhn won another individual race at the West Marshall Invitational on Tuesday. Tuhn won the girls' 5K with a time of 20:35. (Troy Hyde/Newton News file photo)

STATE CENTER — Baxter senior Elie Tuhn won the West Marshall Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday.

Baxter’s girls’ team was short-handed but the Class 1A No. 8 Tuhn ran to an easy win, finishing in 20 minutes, 35 seconds.

Freshman Matt Richardson was eighth in the boys’ 5K race to lead the Bolts in a meet that was originally scheduled for Monday but was postponed due to weather.

Baxter’s boys finished seventh in the seven-team field. The Bolts scored 174 points. Collins-Maxwell won the meet with 57 points, while South Hamilton (66), Grand View Christian (76), Ankeny Christian Academy (90), West Marshall (101) and Colo-NESCO (119) completed the field.

Richardson’s time was clocked at 19:13. Curtis Gliem was 35th in 23:09. The rest of the Bolts’ lineup included Logan Rainsbarger (24:00) in 45th, Keenan Varner (25:40) in 53rd, Hudson Bethards (25:43) in 54th and Thomas Yoakum (31:29) in 61st.

The Baxter boys were without No. 2 runner Logan Jones and the girls did not have Lilie Vansice or Morgan Hansen.

Zoey Gliem finished second on the team in 10th. She was clocked in 23:03. Regan Russell (23:51) finished 17th and Emie Tuhn (23:58) was 18th.

