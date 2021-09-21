CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can a person who has medical power of attorney over someone force them involuntarily into a substance abuse treatment program?

By Asked in Baltimore, MD
 8 days ago

A family member who has a bad addiction needs to go into a substance abuse treatment program. Unfortunately they will not voluntarily seek the treatment and help they would need. A family member of mine has power of attorney over them and I want to talk with them about getting the help they need to get over this problem. lf they agree can they force them into going into a treatment program involuntarily?

