Can a person who has medical power of attorney over someone force them involuntarily into a substance abuse treatment program?
A family member who has a bad addiction needs to go into a substance abuse treatment program. Unfortunately they will not voluntarily seek the treatment and help they would need. A family member of mine has power of attorney over them and I want to talk with them about getting the help they need to get over this problem. lf they agree can they force them into going into a treatment program involuntarily?avvo.com
Comments / 0