COMMUNITY VOICES: Bible offers conservatives little guidance on abortion

Several weeks ago AllOnGeorgia ran an article about a 2019 Chattooga alumni hoping to raise funds to attend Bible College. Today the young man, Dalton Bray is in Neosho, Missouri where he has settled in and registered for classes. “About the AllOnGeorgia article, a huge thanks to everyone who shared, liked, and spread the word about what God has laid on my heart and has helped me financially, it was such a huge blessing to have my tuition paid for and have so many people put their faith in God. I can’t express enough thanks to just one individual or church because so many people helped me out in so many ways, rather it was taking me to get a suit, dorm supplies, donating, or simply giving advice and praying for me. God is on the move and I’m giving him full control over my life. There isn’t any set plans for after my four years here, I’ll go and do whatever God wants me to and until then I’ll be praying about it.”

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO