LEONARD PITTS: You can starve an ideal only so long before you kill it altogether

Anti-vaxxers? Goodbye and good riddance | Leonard Pitts column, Sept. 27. Being a doctor for 40 years, I’ve been wanting to write a letter for some time now about the spurious objections people have to being vaccinated for COVID. Knowing what I know, and knowing that I only know a fraction of the science available to the CDC on virology and epidemiology, makes me furious at laymen who espouse an opinion without the knowledge to do so. Fortunately, Leonard Pitts takes the burden off me to call out these fools, which he does so eloquently. Everyone, get vaccinated and call an end to this self-inflicted wound.

TAMPA, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO