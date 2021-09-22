LEONARD PITTS: You can starve an ideal only so long before you kill it altogether
Those pictures are traumatizing. That's because they contain so much more than what's in them, so much more than horse-mounted U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Rio Grande in Texas, running down and flogging would-be Haitian immigrants. No, those pictures contain George Floyd and forced removal from ancestral land, contain internment camps and the Pettus Bridge, contain every time the state, in its awful power, came down like a hammer on the head of the tired and poor yearning to breathe free.www.bakersfield.com
