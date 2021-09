Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras took in Wrigley Field for the final time of the season in Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Chicago Cubs‘ 2021 season is nearing its end. After a strong start to the campaign, the Cubs underwent a lengthy losing streak, causing team president Jed Hoyer to sell every player of value at the trade deadline, including Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez and Kris Bryant. The last member of the young core remaining in the Windy City is catcher Willson Contreras, but his future with the team is very much in doubt.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO