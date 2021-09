The White Sox would likely still be in first place this season without Carlos Rodon, but the rise to the top of the AL Central would have been much more difficult. Healthy and strong during the first half of the season, Rodon went 7-3 with a 2.31 ERA, struck out 130 over 89⅔ innings, pitched a no-hitter against the Indians and made his first trip to the All-Star Game.

